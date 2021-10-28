CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Scioto County health officials report 15 more COVID-19 deaths

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department say 15 additional Scioto County residents have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 166.

According to the health departments, the additional deaths reported this morning, Thursday, Oct. 28, occurred between Sept. 15 and Oct. 21. The health departments say as with all COVID-19 deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in these deaths, but does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to the residents’ deaths.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old male who died Sept. 15, a 79-year-old male who died Sept. 30, a 65-year-old male who died Sept. 30, a 65-year-old male who died Oct. 1, a 73-year-old female who died Oct. 3, a 79-year-old female who died Oct. 3, a 73-year-old male who died Oct. 4, a 68-year-old male who died Oct. 6, a 72-year-old female who died Oct, 10, a 56-year-old male who died Oct. 13, a 62-year-old male who died Oct. 13, a 95-year-old female who died Oct, 18, a 74-year-old male who died Oct, 18, a 65-year-old female who died Oct, 20, and a 67-year-old female who died Oct, 21.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 9 new cases for Thursday, Oct. 28 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,556 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 461 are currently active.

The ODH says no additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 832. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,960 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 31,867 county residents, or 42.31% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.

WOWK 13 News

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to start vaccinating kids ages 5-11 tomorrow

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced that vaccinations will be available for 5-11-year-olds in Kanawha County starting Thursday, November 4. “We are excited to have vaccinated our first 5-11-year-old late this afternoon at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Starting tomorrow at 8 am, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for children ages 5-11 at the health […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 629 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,597 active COVID-19 cases statewide. 15 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since Monday, bringing the total deaths in the state to 4,475. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Boone County, a 77-year […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

WATCH LIVE: West Virginia Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 6,635 active COVID-19 cases statewide. 15 more deaths have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia to 4,490. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Mason […]
