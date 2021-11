BossLogic decided to take Chris Evans back to Knives Out with his latest piece of Lightyear fan art. The digital artist had social media quaking with laughter at his wild photoshop of Buzz Lightyear's head into one of those comfy-looking sweaters from Rian Johnson's film. In that movie, Evans played Ransom Drysdale in the murder mystery. The Internet quickly latched on to the wide variety of cozy looks that the former Captain America was rocking as Daniel Craig tried to unravel that mystery. BossLogic takes that massive CGI head and plunks it right down on one of the most iconic scenes from the film. As an added little Easter Egg, Buzz is holding Mjolnir as well, but the legendary hammer is teeny tiny, so you really have to be paying attention. Evans has been on quite a roll after becoming Captain America, it will be interesting to see how audiences take to him as a CGI-action star this time. Check out BossLogic's work down below.

