The UWERK UR-112 AGGREGAT watch looks insanely cool but you’ll never have one

NEWS – I don’t know about you, but one of the main uses for my multi-tools is the pliers. The Gerber Center Drive is the first multi-tool that I’ve come across that doesn’t require that you unfold the handles to reveal the pliers. Nope, the Gerber Center Drive’s needle-nose pliers slide out with a flick of your wrist or thumb. How cool is that? The handles are spring-loaded which is another big plus. But wait, there’s more. A lot more. This heavy duty multi-tool also features a 3.25 inch fine edged blade, a serrated blade, a file, a pry tool with a bottle opener, an awl, and a bit driver that accepts standard .25 inch bits. The driver can hold one bit for immediate use and another bit in the handle. The Center Drive gets its name from the fact that the bit driver is oriented from the center of the handle to make it much easier / ergonomic to use. You can get one with a 12 pc bit set or a Gerber Center Drive Plus that includes scissors from Gerber.com or Amazon for $114.99 – $129.99.

AMAZON ・ 2 DAYS AGO