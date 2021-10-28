CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The UWERK UR-112 AGGREGAT watch looks insanely cool but you’ll never have one

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS – Have you ever seen a crazier looking watch than the UWERK UR-112 AGGREGAT watch? It looks like something a race car driving, fighter pilot, superhero would wear. This watch is constructed of PVD-coated...

the-gadgeteer.com

The Gadgeteer

This multi-tool deploys pliers with a flick of your wrist!

NEWS – I don’t know about you, but one of the main uses for my multi-tools is the pliers. The Gerber Center Drive is the first multi-tool that I’ve come across that doesn’t require that you unfold the handles to reveal the pliers. Nope, the Gerber Center Drive’s needle-nose pliers slide out with a flick of your wrist or thumb. How cool is that? The handles are spring-loaded which is another big plus. But wait, there’s more. A lot more. This heavy duty multi-tool also features a 3.25 inch fine edged blade, a serrated blade, a file, a pry tool with a bottle opener, an awl, and a bit driver that accepts standard .25 inch bits. The driver can hold one bit for immediate use and another bit in the handle. The Center Drive gets its name from the fact that the bit driver is oriented from the center of the handle to make it much easier / ergonomic to use. You can get one with a 12 pc bit set or a Gerber Center Drive Plus that includes scissors from Gerber.com or Amazon for $114.99 – $129.99.
AMAZON
The Gadgeteer

Here’s a multi-tool that you can use to build a shelter and the furniture for it!

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – Have you ever seen a tool like this one? Me neither which is why I thought it was interesting when I stumbled upon it during one of my recent multi-tool hunting surf sessions. This tool from Weyland is called a scotch eye auger drill. With this carbon steel tool, you can quickly drill a 1-inch diameter hole and then you can make the perfect sized peg for that hole using the same tool. As you can imagine, a tool like this one will become an invaluable companion on your outdoor adventures. Take it with you when you go camping so that you can make a primitive shelter, a ladder, a stool, a fish trap, and more. The Weyland tool is priced at $38.95 on Amazon.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

URWERK UR-112 AGGREGAT Introduces a New Way to Display Time

Inventive watchmaker URWERK has developed another new method of displaying the time with its latest model, the UR-112 AGGREGAT. The new model from the inventive Swiss watchmaker uses a series of rotating aluminum prisms for jumping hours on the left hand side of the display and minutes on the right.
FELIX BAUMGARTNER
robbreport.com

