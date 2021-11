YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Yonkers say a mother and daughter were found stabbed to death in their home in a “horrific” scene. The victims appear to have been hoarders, which is making matters worse for investigators. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the house on Shipman Avenue is completely surrounded by piles of garbage, household items and debris. Police say it was a similar scene inside, where two women were found dead Monday afternoon. The victims are a 70-year-old woman, and her 38-year-old daughter. “This is obviously a horrific scene,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. Police were called to the house Monday after friends...

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO