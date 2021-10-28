Do we really need another ‘Star Trek’ series?

"It’s a simple, fascinating idea that sets the tone for the first few episodes of the show provided for review: a Star Trek as hell thought experiment that’s provoking enough for fans to latch on to, but simply executed and communicated so that a young audience can understand," says James Whitbrook of the Paramount+/Nickelodeon animated series. "They’ll likely understand too that Prodigy is an action-adventure series at heart. The initial conflict is solved quickly enough when Dal and Zero, dragging their two new friends along in the process—as well as the Diviner’s daughter Gwyn (Ella Purnell), cast here as more of an unwilling hostage than a protagonist—discover mid-escape that Tars Lamora is the resting place of a secret, experimental Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Protostar. The ship, housing another important Star Trek connection beyond its status as a Starfleet vessel (more on that later) not only translates our heroes’ thoughts so they can actually start working together, but gives them the chance to escape and dream of the stars beyond their current home. Their adventures are punctuated by high-speed escape chases and lots of pew-pew phaser firing as the kids try to get used to the exploration/military starship they suddenly find themselves at the helm of. But dreaming of more is an ideal that has fuelled generations of Star Trek, just examined from a slightly different lens here. What kind of young kid hasn’t longed for something more, had the wanderlust to see the world beyond their normal life? What is Star Trek about, if not that mission first invoked by Captain Kirk, and countless others over 55 years after: to boldly go?"

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO