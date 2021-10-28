CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WSP investigating fatal collision on SR240 near Richland

By Neil Fischer
 6 days ago
Washington State Patrol

BENTON CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a collision near Richland early Thursday morning that killed one person.

Investigators say the collision happened around 5:37 a.m. Thursday on State Route 240, three miles west of Richland.

The Washington State Patrol says the collision involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck.

Investigators say one person that was in the pickup truck died.

This is a developing story, as information is limited at this time.

