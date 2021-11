Announced in July 2020, the Columbia Climate School is the first new School at the University in over two decades. In building something new, we have a real opportunity to set up the institutional structures, policies, and processes — and more importantly, build a culture — that places our values around diversity, equity, inclusion, anti-bias (DEIA), and anti-racism at the forefront of everything we aspire to do. This post is the first of a mini-series that focuses on our DEIA activity. This first post outlines the School’s aspirations for change, new actions we are taking, and the important work at the Earth Institute that we are building upon.

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO