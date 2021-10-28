CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teladoc plans to take on risk in primary care, expand program to hospital clients

By Rebecca Pifer
healthcaredive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeladoc plans to take on financial risk for its offerings in the future, including its virtual-first primary service, in a bid to expand revenue per member, the CEO of the New York-based virtual care giant said Wednesday. The telehealth vendor made that program, called Primary360, available nationwide earlier this...

www.healthcaredive.com

