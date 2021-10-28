CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Working 'Shoulder-to-Shoulder' with Texas Litigators, Shearman Hires Them

By Brenda Sapino Jeffreys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShearman & Sterling added Haynes and Boone litigation partners Thad Behrens and Dan...

Marketer of Healthy Products Taps Software-Firm Lawyer as GC

Jennifer Grafton has joined NewAge Inc. as general counsel and senior vice president. She previously was associate general counsel of a Texas software firm. NewAge, launched in 2010, competes in three product categories. NewAge Inc., a direct-to-consumer marketer of healthy and organic products, has appointed Jennifer Grafton general counsel. Grafton,...
BUSINESS
Another Boutique Law Firm Arrives in Wynwood

Actuate Law has opened a Wynwood location at 545 Wyn, a new 300,000-square-foot retail and creative building. When it opens in spring 2022, the office will house a few attorneys and a portion of the company's AI legal compliance subsidiary. Miami's increasing popularity as an emerging tech incubator brought the...
MIAMI, FL
Wells Fargo Brings Foreclosure Suit Against The Standard, High Line Hotel Over $186M in Missed Loan Payments

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Wells Fargo filed a foreclosure action Monday in New York Southern District Court against the owners of New York’s The Standard, High Line hotel. The bank, represented by Venable, alleges that GC SHL LLC owes at least $186 million pursuant to a loan originated in 2017 and has failed to make payments since May 2020. The suit seeks to extinguish the defendant’s estate, right, title, and interest in the property. The case is 1:21-cv-08940, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association v. GC SHL, LLC et al.
ECONOMY
#Dallas#Texas Litigators#Shearman Sterling
Office Return Pressure Could Ratchet Up in the New Year: The Morning Minute

BACK, IN TIME - Iron-willed attorneys and staff who have thus far managed to resist the lure of free snacks may find themselves subject to more forceful attempts by their firm leaders to bring them back to the office in 2022. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, some legal industry analysts say firms could become more adamant about attendance next year, citing high vaccine uptake, concerns about cultural and development issues, and unforeseen challenges in having different people in and out of the office. “Everybody is telling me, ‘Look, we’re back in the office. Forty percent, or 30%, are back, or whatever it is. But we’re not really putting pressure on anybody until next year,’” said Jim Jones, a senior fellow at the Georgetown Law Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession, adding that firm leaders “are really worried about cultural issues.”
ECONOMY
Stop & Shop Taps Cullen and Dykman to Defend Injury Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Counsel at Cullen and Dykman on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by attorney William N. Gonzalez on behalf of Agustin Trenosky and Liliana Trenosky. The case is 2:21-cv-19516, Trenosky et al. v. Stop & Shop 100853 et al.
LAW
The Best Law Firms for UK Pro Bono, 2021

After months of research, Law.com International can reveal the 10 best law firms for pro bono in the U.K., as the country celebrates its 20th annual Pro Bono Week. In what has been a particularly busy year for pro bono matters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 45 large commercial law firms submitted their pro bono figures for the past year to be considered as one of the firms with the best practices in the country.
ECONOMY
SEC Expands Disclosure Focus on Reputation and ESG Issues

Publicly-traded companies face increasing accountability to the socially-conscious general and investing public to promote public good on environmental, social, and corporate governance, so-called “ESG” issues. Recent activity at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suggests that it is also scrutinizing how companies are handling ESG issues. There are signs that the SEC is taking an increased interest in companies’ disclosure of business risks that that could impact their reputation. If true, it would mark an expansion beyond the SEC’s traditional focus on false or misleading disclosures about business operations or financial performance. However, even though the public at large has scrutinized corporate behavior and ESG policies in recent years, a question remains whether such behavior and policies are indeed material to investors, the threshold for requiring disclosure. The SEC’s focus on corporate behavior comes amidst a period of unprecedented access to advertising and information about companies attributable to social media platforms, as well as unprecedented access to investing. Recent events suggest that the SEC may bring enhanced scrutiny to companies’ disclosure on issues like reputational impact, arguably a more subjective area than business operations and financial performance.
ECONOMY
Economy
Politics
Shifting Sands: ESG Disclosure Considerations Impacting Public Companies

This article highlights key process considerations public companies can assess as they approach ESG disclosures in this uncertain environment. Public companies are facing a rapidly changing regulatory and investor landscape with respect to climate and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. This article highlights key process considerations public companies can assess as they approach ESG disclosures in this uncertain environment.
ECONOMY
Hartford Jury Finds 4 Crypto-Related Assets Are Not Securities

On Monday, a federal jury in Hartford, Connecticut found that four separate crypto assets were not securities in what appears to be the first time jurors in the Second Circuit, if not the whole country, were asked to consider whether a particular cryptocurrency was a security or not. We hope...
HARTFORD, CT
US Firm Hands Brussels Associates $50K Salary Uplift

U.S. law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has hiked pay for its Brussels associates and counsel, as the ripple effect of huge salary boosts for junior lawyers continues worldwide. According to a memo seen by Law.com International, the firm’s newly qualified lawyers in Brussels will now receive $205,000, up...
BUSINESS
On The Move: Bressler Amery; Riker Danzig

Aiming for a modern workspace fostering innovation for lawyers, professional staff, and clients, Bressler, Amery & Ross this summer opened its newly renovated office in Florham Park. “Our new office space has been a long time coming, and I am grateful for the hard work of the people who made this transition possible, including our IT teams, the designers, the construction crew, and everyone at Bressler,” said Diana Manning, the firm’s managing partner, in a recent statement. “We look forward to welcoming our colleagues and clients into an environment specifically designed with them in mind.” The space was designed by Studio Eagle and was constructed with sustainability and renewability at its core, according to the firm, including retrofit LED lighting fixtures that cut energy usage and an environmentally friendly wood veneer in the reception area. Additionally, Studio Eagle committed to recycling as much demolition material as possible, the firm said.
BUSINESS
Seattle-Based Crypto Exchange Bittrex Taps London Lawyer for GC Role

London lawyer Oliver Linch has joined Bittrex Global as its first-ever general counsel. Like Binance, Bittrex has split its operations between international and stateside branches. Linch said regulations will be a top concern while he helps lead global operations. Seattle-based Bit. trex announced Wednesday that lawyer Oliver Linch has joined...
BUSINESS
How Corporate Lawyers Can Shape ESG Standards, as 'Green-Washing' Continues

A newly developed framework helps public companies demonstrate ESG credentials to investors and stakeholders. The framework is just one example of how ESG is becoming a critical part of corporate law. Suz Mac Cormac of Morrison Foerster is spending a lot more time these days structuring investment vehicles that include...
LAW
Kilpatrick Townsend Reps Patagonia in IP Suit Over Logo

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of clothing company Patagonia. The complaint targets online seller Julius Charles Heftler for allegedly selling ‘Percocet’ apparel which mimics Patagonia’s logo and signature font. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-08678, Patagonia, Inc. v. Heftler.
LAW

