Cleveland, OH

Teen driver sentenced to at least 26 years for chase which ended in crash that killed 13-year-old girl

By Chris Anderson
cleveland19.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 16-year-old driver who pleaded guilty in connection to a chase through Cleveland that ended in a deadly crash across city lines in East Cleveland was sentenced on Wednesday. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Sutula sentenced D’Shaun McNear to a...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 17

ThatsWhatTheySaid!
5d ago

good it's about time these judges give out harsher prison sentences and jail time bigger fine get the criminals off the street for a long time

Reply
7
Lucas Wesley
6d ago

How can the police be responsible for doing their job? When are blacks going to start holding the blacks responsible for the deaths of their love ones and family members? Not only did they carjack the woman they had a gun. The police are supposed to get involved.

Reply(1)
6
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Cleveland Police#Prison#Chase#Target#Lakefront
