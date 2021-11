The Detroit Pistons are looking for their first win while the Philadelphia 76ers are looking for a bit of clarity. The good news for that quest is that Joel Embiid, who had been questionable with a sore knee (uh oh), will be available tonight. The second bit of good news is that the Pistons are pretty darn terrible right now. Detroit will again be without Cade Cunningham, but it seems like he is on track to make his debut against the Magic on Oct. 30. As for tonight, well, the Philly defense has been shaky so maybe it’ll be another step in the right direction for Killian Hayes.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO