BANGOR — It is getting to that time again where the weather outside is getting chilly. The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is providing a place for those in need to stay warm. At Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, the staff provides a safe place where 26 homeless residents will be able to keep warm. The staff calls it their warming center and it will be open from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. from now through March.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO