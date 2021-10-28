CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre

By MEG KINNARD
manisteenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre. The Justice Department will...

www.manisteenews.com

