Desloge Chamber To Meet Tuesday

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s annual Autumn Breakfast Meeting will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at the St. Joseph Marello Parish Hall, 241 Williams St., Pittston and catered by Grico’s Restaurant. This year’s presentation will be given by Jeffrey K. Box, President/Chief Executive Officer of Northeastern...
City Manager Danielle Dulin, center, and her husband, Mike, right, chat with members of the Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Heroes Restaurant and Pub, 107 W. Pine St. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th St. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate. Agenda:. Reports. • Good News – Mayor Don Denbow.
The Lake County Commission is holding its regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners have a short agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. They are scheduled to approve the county’s 2022 liquor license renewals, and approve several utility occupancy applications. Commissioners will also approve an agreement with Pictometry International Corporation and a memorandum of understanding with the City of Madison, as well as personnel action.
The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce resumed its annual meeting Thursday night at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center with its new president, Matt Baumgartner, at the helm. The 151st annual meeting and dinner resumed after last year’s program was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was also streamed virtually.
The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Chamber of Commerce hosted a Meet the Candidates night on Tuesday at American Legion Milton J. Brounshidle Post No. 205. The event allowed candidates for Tonawanda Town Board to address residents on the platforms they’re running their campaigns on ahead of the election, which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Candidates were given six minutes […]
October 28, 2021 — A public meeting for information and comments on Sweetwater County’s proposed Legislative Redistricting changes will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the Rock Springs City Council Chambers, City Hall, 212 D Street. The meeting will be held prior to the regular session meeting of the Rock Springs City Council.
The Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce, with Helena Waala, president, and Denise Baumann, executive director, served as emcees, at the annual Fall Dinner Meeting held at the Silvercryst, Wautoma, on Oct. 21. The evening included the presentation of the 2021 Business Person of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and the Non-Profit Achievement.
Jeff Skeels was present at the October chamber meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the senior center representing HomeTown Agency. The HomeTown Agency (HTA) was founded in 1996 by Rick Einspahr and Terry Engell with offices in Wauneta and Cambridge, making this their 25th year of operation. Jeff Skeels joined...
EAST TAWAS – During an evening complete with a dinner, marketing tips for guests and an awards presentation, the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) also held its annual meeting on Oct. 14, in conjunction with the celebration. Representatives state that the 2021 event, hosted at the Tawas Bay Beach...
The Oskaloosa School Board has called a special meeting for Tuesday (10/26). The Board will consider proposals from firms who will help the School District search for a new superintendent. Earlier this month, Oskaloosa Superintendent Paula Wright announced she would retire at the end of the school year. Tuesday’s Oskaloosa School Board meeting starts at 5:00 at the George Daily Auditorium Board Room.
The next step in a planned highway to XNA is scheduled for Tuesday evening. That’s when AR-DOT will host a virtual design public hearing on the access road that will connect the Northern Springdale Bypass to XNA. The nearly four-mile road will spur off of Highway 612 to the northwest,...
To-go meals will be offered as part of a local salute to local military and emergency responders scheduled Tuesday. The Temple Chamber of Commerce will hold the 37th annual Military & First Responder Salute presented by American Legion Post No. 133 and H-E-B. The drive-through lunch to-go event will take...
The Seymour Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the training room upstairs at the police station, 205 N. Ewing St., Seymour. The agenda includes Parkland Inc./Chateau de Pique Winery and Brewery requesting a land use variance at 6361 N. County Road 760E to run a recreational vehicle park. Its current zoning doesn’t allow for an RV park. The request received a favorable recommendation from the Seymour Plan Commission on Sept. 9, but it was tabled during the Sept. 28 BZA meeting.
Expansion of a nonprofit organization and neighborhood projects are among projects that will be discussed by the Forsyth County Planning Commission at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Before Tuesday’s regular meeting the projects were discussed by commission members at a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 19. No action was...
(Farmington, MO) The State of the City address, for Farmington, will be held at today's Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce business luncheon. The Executive Director of the chamber, Candy Hente, says city government officials will give the crowd an update.
More than 100 of Fluvanna’s business owners celebrated four women honored for their professional acumen and good deeds Thursday (Oct. 14). At its annual meeting and silent auction, the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce presented awards to the following:. Carolyn Herbert: Business of the Year, “Herbert’s Wine Jelly,”. Erika Mitchell: Emerging...
TORRINGTON — The Northwest Chamber of Commerce held their New Member Chamber Fest on Thursday, Oct. 21 at The Inn at Mount Pleasant. The event was held to connect local business leaders from the Northwest Corner along with informal discussions about business issues in the area. The event included food...
Comments / 0