Desloge Chamber To Meet Tuesday

mymoinfo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Desloge) The Desloge Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s monthly investors meeting...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

warrensburgstarjournal.com

Dulin meets with community at Chamber event

City Manager Danielle Dulin, center, and her husband, Mike, right, chat with members of the Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Heroes Restaurant and Pub, 107 W. Pine St. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
POLITICS
Corsicana Daily Sun

Economic Development Partnership to meet Tuesday

The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 N. 12th St. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate. Agenda:. Reports. • Good News – Mayor Don Denbow.
CORSICANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
amazingmadison.com

Lake County Commission meeting Tuesday

The Lake County Commission is holding its regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners have a short agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. They are scheduled to approve the county’s 2022 liquor license renewals, and approve several utility occupancy applications. Commissioners will also approve an agreement with Pictometry International Corporation and a memorandum of understanding with the City of Madison, as well as personnel action.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Chamber holds annual meeting after pandemic hiatus

The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce resumed its annual meeting Thursday night at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center with its new president, Matt Baumgartner, at the helm. The 151st annual meeting and dinner resumed after last year’s program was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was also streamed virtually.
DULUTH, MN
kentonbee.com

Ken-Ton Chamber hosts Meet the Candidates night

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Chamber of Commerce hosted a Meet the Candidates night on Tuesday at American Legion Milton J. Brounshidle Post No. 205. The event allowed candidates for Tonawanda Town Board to address residents on the platforms they’re running their campaigns on ahead of the election, which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Candidates were given six minutes […]
KENMORE, NY
wyo4news.com

Legislative redistricting public meeting to be held Tuesday

October 28, 2021 — A public meeting for information and comments on Sweetwater County’s proposed Legislative Redistricting changes will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the Rock Springs City Council Chambers, City Hall, 212 D Street. The meeting will be held prior to the regular session meeting of the Rock Springs City Council.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
granttribune.com

HomeTown Agency takes October business spotlight at monthly chamber meeting

Jeff Skeels was present at the October chamber meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the senior center representing HomeTown Agency. The HomeTown Agency (HTA) was founded in 1996 by Rick Einspahr and Terry Engell with offices in Wauneta and Cambridge, making this their 25th year of operation. Jeff Skeels joined...
GRANT, NE
iosconews.com

Awards presented at annual chamber of commerce meeting

EAST TAWAS – During an evening complete with a dinner, marketing tips for guests and an awards presentation, the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) also held its annual meeting on Oct. 14, in conjunction with the celebration. Representatives state that the 2021 event, hosted at the Tawas Bay Beach...
EAST TAWAS, MI
KBOE Radio

OSKALOOSA SCHOOL BOARD MEETS TUESDAY

The Oskaloosa School Board has called a special meeting for Tuesday (10/26). The Board will consider proposals from firms who will help the School District search for a new superintendent. Earlier this month, Oskaloosa Superintendent Paula Wright announced she would retire at the end of the school year. Tuesday’s Oskaloosa School Board meeting starts at 5:00 at the George Daily Auditorium Board Room.
OSKALOOSA, IA
KHBS

XNA access road meeting set for Tuesday

The next step in a planned highway to XNA is scheduled for Tuesday evening. That’s when AR-DOT will host a virtual design public hearing on the access road that will connect the Northern Springdale Bypass to XNA. The nearly four-mile road will spur off of Highway 612 to the northwest,...
SPRINGDALE, AR
dailyjournal.net

Seymour BZA to meet Tuesday night

The Seymour Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the training room upstairs at the police station, 205 N. Ewing St., Seymour. The agenda includes Parkland Inc./Chateau de Pique Winery and Brewery requesting a land use variance at 6361 N. County Road 760E to run a recreational vehicle park. Its current zoning doesn’t allow for an RV park. The request received a favorable recommendation from the Seymour Plan Commission on Sept. 9, but it was tabled during the Sept. 28 BZA meeting.
POLITICS
Forsyth County News

These projects will be discussed at Tuesday’s county planning meeting

Expansion of a nonprofit organization and neighborhood projects are among projects that will be discussed by the Forsyth County Planning Commission at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Before Tuesday’s regular meeting the projects were discussed by commission members at a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 19. No action was...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
kfmo.com

Farmington Regional Chamber Meets Today

(Farmington, MO) The State of the City address, for Farmington, will be held at today's Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce business luncheon. The Executive Director of the chamber, Candy Hente, says city government officials will give the crowd an update.
FARMINGTON, MO
fluvannareview.com

Women honored at Chamber annual meeting

More than 100 of Fluvanna’s business owners celebrated four women honored for their professional acumen and good deeds Thursday (Oct. 14). At its annual meeting and silent auction, the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce presented awards to the following:. Carolyn Herbert: Business of the Year, “Herbert’s Wine Jelly,”. Erika Mitchell: Emerging...
PALMYRA, VA
winstedphoenix.org

Northwest Chamber of Commerce holds meet and greet for members (PHOTOS)

TORRINGTON — The Northwest Chamber of Commerce held their New Member Chamber Fest on Thursday, Oct. 21 at The Inn at Mount Pleasant. The event was held to connect local business leaders from the Northwest Corner along with informal discussions about business issues in the area. The event included food...
TORRINGTON, CT

