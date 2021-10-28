Desloge Chamber To Meet Tuesday

The Seymour Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the training room upstairs at the police station, 205 N. Ewing St., Seymour. The agenda includes Parkland Inc./Chateau de Pique Winery and Brewery requesting a land use variance at 6361 N. County Road 760E to run a recreational vehicle park. Its current zoning doesn’t allow for an RV park. The request received a favorable recommendation from the Seymour Plan Commission on Sept. 9, but it was tabled during the Sept. 28 BZA meeting.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO