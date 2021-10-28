U.S. 20-year, 30-yields briefly invert in technical move

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Yields on the U.S. 20-year and 30-year bonds briefly inverted on Thursday, with traders attributing the move to technical factors amid the overall backdrop of yield curve flattening across the board in anticipation of Federal Reserve rate hikes next year.

At one point, U.S. 20-year yield was above that of the 30-year. The 20-year yield was last at 1.9613%, while the 30-year was 1.9631% US30YT-RR.

“The move has a strong technical component given that it is entirely far out of the yield curve,” said Dan Belton, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital in Chicago. “Further, no other benchmark rates have inverted. On the other hand, it does broadly reflect the flatter yield curve to which the market has been pricing.” (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Will Dunham)