PHILADELPHIA, PA — Phoenix Capital Resources served as the exclusive investment banker to Fast Track Leasing, LLC in its sale to an affiliate of Buggy TLC Rentals. Fast Track is one of New York City’s pre-eminent providers of insured, commercially-plated, Taxi & Limousine Commission (“TLC”) “Diamonded” vehicles to For Hire Drivers under turnkey, short term rental agreements. Buggy, a portfolio investment of Bagnols Family Office Investment Partners, is the leader in providing pre-registered, fully TLC licensed and insured vehicles for immediate use to on-demand drivers of companies such as Uber, Lyft and Via in New York City and surrounding areas.

