Senior Community Health Fair to be held at High Street Baptist Church

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBettina Mason from High Street Baptist Church fills Living Local Host, Kianna Price in on all the happenings at the Senior Community...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Harry Blake Stay Safe Shreveport community health fair

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mount Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport hosted the Shreveport Stay Well Harry Blake Empowerment Health Fair on Saturday. The health fair was a part of the first Harry Blake Social Justice Empowerment Conference to honor Harry Blake, the late civil rights leader and former pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The conference began on Friday and will continue through Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Augusta Free Press

Mental Health Fair set for Nov. 4 at Blue Ridge Community College

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Mental Health America of Augusta is hosting a Mental Health Fair on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Blue Ridge Community College Plecker Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 40 local mental health agencies have been invited to participate in...
MENTAL HEALTH
newsandpress.net

Center Baptist Church salutes senior citizens

On Oct. 17, Center Baptist Church honored their senior citizens, 62 and older, during morning services. This is an annual event set aside for the seniors of the church. Mae Helen Burch, Senior Citizen Chairperson, looks forward to this event each year. “Working with senior citizens is a passion of mine,” she says. Burch said she believes in “giving the senior citizens their flowers while they can still smell them.” The Bible, she notes, says it is more blessed to give than to receive. The speaker for this special occasion was Minister Kelvin Washington, chief of police for the city of Darlington. Every senior citizen present received a door prize, a gift, or a special donation. The event would not have been possible without the following sponsors: Alma Harris Balcony Advisers Page Properties Judge Marvin I. Lawson Leatrice Taylor Jordan Funeral Home Waiters Services Dr. Charlotte Frances Top Notch Hair Studios High Point Furniture Reggie Smith Rickey’s Farms Food Lion Piggly Wiggly Wade and Hannah White The Reining Family Derrick Williamson Odom Cemetery Mae Helen Burch.
DARLINGTON, SC
newschannel20.com

Free money will be given to people who get the COVID-19 shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health providers and community leaders will soon be offering incentives including free money to reach those who are still vaccine-hesitant. The whole point of this vaccine outreach effort is to improve vaccine rates for the lowest vaccinated neighborhoods in the city. It's an effort that Springfield's NAACP has been pushing for months now and hopes to continue.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Daily Iberian

First Baptist Church welcomes new pastor

It’s been almost a full year since First Baptist Church in New Iberia lost its pastor of 22 years, but a new full-time pastor is hoping to help bring stability to the congregation as well as lead the church in a post-COVID world. The Rev. Roland Fontenot was recently hired...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Pfizer
Health
Society
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Announces Plans To Vaccinate Children 5-11

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that child COVID-19 vaccine clinics are expected to begin on Nov. 5 at Howard Community College, upon the establishment of guidance from the CDC. Officials said that the clinic would begin Friday if they receive the vaccine supply Thursday. Beginning Nov. 5, the clinics will be held five days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the college. Howard County is initially expected to receive a total of 9,300 doses divided among 15 providers. County officials also want to remind parents that not every child who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it immediately. The county has an estimated 33,000 children and they will receive 4,200 doses for the Health Department and 5,100 for the private sector. The given supply available will only be enough vaccine to fully immunize 4,650 children. Additionally, parents should check with their child’s physician to see if they will offer the covid-19 vaccine. Pre-registration will be required for the estimated 400 appointments per day. Information about the online registration process and upcoming clinic registration links will be posted on Nov. 4 after 5:00 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MD
WALA-TV FOX10

Stay Well Community Health Fair and Vaccine Event

A community health fair will be held this weekend to help get people vaccinated. Sheron Thames with Alpha Kappa Alpha sat down with Shelby Myers on FOX10 News at 4 to talk about a the event. It will be held on October 23, 2021 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm....
MOBILE, AL
wjct.org

'A place of grace': Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church celebrates 75 years

After Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church was founded in 1946, the first building erected on its property in Jacksonville's San Marco neighborhood was not a sanctuary. The church first built a gymnasium that along with an adjacent athletic field ultimately fueled a year-round youth sports league that thrives to this day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WBKO

Woodburn Baptist Church hosts annual Trunk or Treat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Halloween started a little early for some children in Warren County Sunday afternoon. The Woodburn Baptist Church held its annual Trunk or Treat Fall Fest and children were able to walk around in the parking lot of the church with their parents and visit different trunks of cars where people were handing out candy.
crestviewbulletin.com

Live Oak Baptist Church to host annual Fall Festival

CRESTVIEW — Live Oak Baptist Church's congregation is planning its annual Fall Festival. They invite friends, family and neighbors to enjoy their fall celebration with food, games, candy, hay ride and train rides. The church's special guest is Christian country singer Hunter Erwin. Costumes are welcome. The free event is...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WDTN

‘Shred and Bread’ community event held at St. John’s Lutheran Church

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – St. John’s Lutheran Church is hosting a ‘Shred and Bread’ community event on Saturday, October 23. This event offers free household document shredding as well as an outdoor station that will be accepting food and cash donations to support Miamisburg Helping Hands Food Pantry, a release said. The release said there […]
WKRG News 5

Health fair and vaccine event to be held in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The “Stay Well Community Health Fair and Vaccine Event” will be held Oct. 23 for Mobile residents.  The event is being hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Gamma Rho Omega Chapter and will feature: COVID-19 Vaccines Well-Living Information Expert Panel of Doctors  Health Resources Health Screenings Gamma Rho Omega […]
MOBILE, AL
NBC Washington

Church Health Fair Tackles Alarming Disparities in COVID-19 Death Statistics

A little church off of DC 295 continued its century-old mission as it held a vaccination clinic to help its surrounding community -- which has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The church, Zion Baptist Church of Eastland Gardens, has called its current location home for 50 of its 113 years....
RELIGION

