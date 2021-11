The Chainlink token price flies above the 55-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $1.087 million. LINK/BTC pair is trading positive by 0.6% at 0.00050819 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the Chainlink token daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is a reliable support for currency price movements. Investors can find that price moves around the yellow line and guarantee an uptrend for LINK as long as prices are above the moving average.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO