CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre

By MEG KINNARD
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ohb1y_0cfSsj1X00
Charleston Church Shooting Bakari Sellers, the attorney for the families of victims killed in the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church massacre, speaks with reporters outside the Justice Department, in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at the Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) (Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre.

The Justice Department will pay $88 million, which includes $63 million for the families of the nine people killed and $25 million for five survivors who were inside the church at the time of the shooting, it was announced Thursday.

Bakari Sellers, an attorney who helped broker the agreement, told The Associated Press the "88” figure was purposeful. It's a number typically associated with white supremacy and the number of bullets Roof said he had taken with him to the attack.

“We’ve given a big ‘F you’ to white supremacy and racism,” Sellers told the AP. “We’re doing that by building generational wealth in these Black communities, from one of the most horrific race crimes in the country.”

According to the Justice Department, settlements for the families of those killed range from $6 million to $7.5 million per claimant. Survivors' settlements are $5 million per claimant.

Months before the June 17, 2015 church shooting, Roof was arrested on Feb. 28 by Columbia, South Carolina police on the drug possession charge. But a series of clerical errors and missteps allowed Roof to buy the handgun he later used in the massacre.

The errors included wrongly listing the sheriff’s office as the arresting agency in the drug case, according to court documents. An examiner with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System found some information on the arrest but needed more to deny the sale, so she sent a fax to a sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office responded it didn’t have the report, directing her to the Columbia police.

Under the system’s operating procedures, the examiner was directed to a federal listing of law enforcement agencies, but Columbia police did not appear on the list. After trying the separate West Columbia Police Department and being told it was the wrong agency, the examiner did nothing more.

After a three-day waiting period, Roof went back to a West Columbia store to pick up the handgun.

The lawsuit for a time was thrown out, with a judge writing that an examiner followed procedures but also blasting the federal government for what he called its "abysmally poor policy choices" in how it runs the national database for firearm background checks. The suit was subsequently reinstated by a federal appeals court.

“The mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church was a horrific hate crime that caused immeasurable suffering for the families of the victims and the survivors,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “Since the day of the shooting, the Justice Department has sought to bring justice to the community, first by a successful hate crime prosecution and today by settling civil claims.”

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the Bible study at the church, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled. He was 21 at the time.

The slain included the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, pastor of the AME Emanuel Church, a state senator, as well as other pillars of the community. They all shared deep devotion to the church, known as Mother Emanuel, and passed that faith along to their families, many of whom offered Roof forgiveness when he appeared in court just days after the attack.

The FBI has acknowledged that Roof’s drug possession arrest should have prevented him from buying a gun.

Speaking with AP in Washington ahead of the news conference, Pinckney’s eldest daughter recalled the night of the shooting and said she was committed to maintaining the legacy of her father, who died when she was 11.

“I’ve done whatever I can to keep his memory alive and to carry on his legacy throughout my life,” Eliana Pinckney, 17, told the AP. “Just to make sure that the memories that I have with him can be shared with other people, so that other people are inspired by the life that he lived, and the life that he would keep living if he was still here.”

The deal, which was reached earlier this month, is still pending a judge’s approval, Sellers said.

“All nine of these families have been so strong, and they deserve this closure,” Sellers said. “Of course we wanted more, but this is just, and this is justice, and finally, these families can say that they got it.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

___

This story has been corrected to show the age of the pastor's daughter is 17, not 11.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Foes of death penalty offer spiritual support at executions

NEW YORK — (AP) — After Sister Barbara Battista, a Roman Catholic nun staunchly opposed to the death penalty, agreed to accompany a condemned man at his execution in federal prison, she wondered doubtfully, “Am I just part of this whole killing machine?”. “The answer is ‘No,’” she decided, proceeding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Rittenhouse plane part of widespread surveillance

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Prosecutors working to convict Kyle Rittenhouse in the shootings of three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin have introduced as evidence surveillance video taken from an FBI airplane circling thousands of feet above the chaos. Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber...
MADISON, WI
WGAU

Prosecutors seek 44 months in 1st sentence for riot violence

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday recommended a prison sentence of nearly four years for a New Jersey gym owner who is on track to be the first person sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Scott Fairlamb's sentencing, scheduled for next Wednesday, could guide...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

FBI releases declassified documents on Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The FBI released hundreds of pages of newly declassified documents Wednesday about its long effort to explore connections between the Saudi government and the Sept. 11 attacks, revealing the scope of a strenuous but ultimately fruitless investigation whose outcome many question to this day. Agents for...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
West Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
WGAU

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.
VIRGINIA STATE
WGAU

US woman who killed mom in Bali indicted on US murder charge

CHICAGO — (AP) — A Chicago woman who served more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for killing her mother at a luxury resort on the island of Bali has been indicted on murder conspiracy charges in the United States and taken into federal custody. FBI agents took Heather...
CHICAGO, IL
WGAU

Activists keep police reform push despite Minneapolis loss

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Activists vowed Wednesday to keep fighting for substantial changes to the Minneapolis Police Department, despite the defeat of a ballot initiative that would have replaced it with a reimagined public safety unit in the city where George Floyd died under an officer's knee. The initiative, which...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGAU

High court seems ready to strike down New York gun law

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law, but the justices also seemed worried about issuing a broad ruling that could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums and other gathering places. The court was hearing arguments...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylann Roof
Person
Bakari Sellers
Person
Merrick Garland
WGAU

Youngkin's winning formula: Trump voters plus suburbs

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — When Virginia Republicans nominated Glenn Youngkin as their candidate for governor, they wondered whether the first-time candidate could master a high-level political maneuver — appealing to educated suburbanites without dampening the enthusiasm of white, rural voters who came out in droves to vote for Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGAU

Voters back rights for elderly visits, eating and clean air

New rights to gather in worship and visit loved ones in nursing homes won overwhelming approval in Texas as voters pushed back against pandemic restrictions enacted by some officials to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Texas measures were among several passed Tuesday in states creating new constitutional...
HEALTH
WGAU

Divided Democrats call for new strategy after disaster in VA

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A brutal loss in blue-leaning Virginia and a too-close-for-comfort race in New Jersey sent divided Democrats in Washington scrambling for answers Wednesday, and calling for new strategies to unstick a stalled legislative agenda before they sustain more political damage. Republican Glenn Youngkin edged Democratic former Gov....
VIRGINIA STATE
WGAU

Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial over a string of shootings on the streets of Kenosha watched one of the central pieces of video evidence Wednesday — footage of a man chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a plastic bag at him just before the man was gunned down.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Church#Fbi#Hate Crime#Sc#Ap#The Justice Department#The Associated Press
WGAU

Phil Murphy narrowly reelected governor in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. — (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a second gubernatorial seat. He’s the state’s first Democratic governor to get a second straight term in 44 years, defeating Republican former Assembly member Jack...
POLITICS
WGAU

Republicans win at least 50 House seats in Virginia

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — (AP) — Republicans have won at least 50 seats in the Virginia House, ensuring at least a tie with Democrats who had fought to retain control. Several races were still too early to call, but the GOP also declared victory in some of those, with party leaders saying they were confident they had flipped control of the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
WGAU

Mississippi woman accused in murder-for-hire plot

PELAHATCHIE, Miss — A Mississippi woman is accused of trying to hire someone in a murder-for-hire plot, federal prosecutors said. Jessica Leeann Sledge, 39, of Pelahatchie, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of murder-for-hire, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGAU

New Orleans trumpeter awaits sentencing in charity fraud

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Irvin Mayfield, the jazz trumpet player who became a symbol of New Orleans resilience after Hurricane Katrina, faced up to five years in prison Wednesday for steering charity money meant for public libraries to his personal use. Mayfield's musical and business partner, pianist Ronald Markham,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
WGAU

Philadelphia bans traffic stops for minor infractions

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The mayor ordered police Wednesday to stop pulling over drivers for low-level offenses that critics say lead to disproportionate stops of minority drivers, making Philadelphia the largest city government in the U.S. to ban what are sometimes called pretextual stops. The executive order from Mayor Jim...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Ukrainians protest against vaccination as COVID cases soar

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — More than a thousand people blocked several streets in the center of the Ukrainian capital Wednesday, protesting against COVID-19 vaccine certificates and state-imposed restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus. The protesters, mostly women and young people, didn’t wear masks and held up...
PROTESTS
WGAU

Roll up your sleeves: Kids' turn arrives for COVID-19 shots

Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. Schoolchildren who got their first COVID-19 shots Wednesday said these are the pleasures they look forward to as the U.S. enters a major new phase in fighting the pandemic. Health officials hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Frey wins 2nd term as Minneapolis mayor after bitter race

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was reelected to a second term, surviving a bitter challenge in a race that focused on calls for changes to policing and racial justice, elections officials announced Wednesday. Seventeen candidates ran in the race, including many who took issue with the way...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
37K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy