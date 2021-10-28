It's A Very Good Day To Have Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have been updated today with three new games, and one of these games isn't even out yet. Unfortunately, some of these new additions are platform specific. For example, the new game that isn't even out yet but that's been added via Game Preview is Everspace 2, which is currently in early access, and which is now playable for Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers. Meanwhile, if you're on console or cloud, you have more anime in the form of Dragon Ball FighterZ. And then there's Echo Generation, which is available on all versions of the subscription service and which is notable because it's a brand new release that just released today.

