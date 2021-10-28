CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

It's A Very Good Day To Have Xbox Game Pass

By Gabe Gurwin
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePraising Xbox Game Pass has become something of a meme over the last few months, but it really is that great! Today, it's an especially good time to be a subscriber, as Xbox Game Pass added the new game Age of Empires 4 on PC as well as the cult...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

The best PS5 deals available right now

If you're looking for the best PS5 deals out there, then you've come to the right place. With Black Friday 2021 coming soon, and Christmas following not long after, you may be on the hunt for a new PlayStation 5. While there are PS5 deals to be had, we do...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Games Day#New Xbox#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Project Wingman#Outriders#Echo Generation#Gears Tactics#Halo Infinite#Forza
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides to televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

New Xbox Game Pass Additions For October

The latest batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass was announced today. Featuring some old, some recent, and some upcoming releases. A total of 11 games are being added to the service, some were added today while most will be joining the service throughout the month. These include the following:
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Xbox Game Pass Subscriber Grew 37% Last Fiscal Year Missing Microsoft's Target - News

Xbox Game Pass subscriber growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 missed Microsoft's target, according to a Microsoft financial document spotted by Axios. Xbox Game Pass for the fiscal year saw growth of 37.48 percent, while Microsoft had a target of 47.79 percent. It should be noted Microsoft's target was set before Halo Infinite was delayed from 2020 to 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass New Games Include One of This Year's Most Popular Releases

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have new games across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. One of these games has been added via the PC version of the subscription service, another has been added via Cloud, and the third and final game has been added to all versions of the subscription service. How long any of these games will be available via Xbox Game Pass remains to be seen, but the new additions include one of this year's most popular games, with that game being Outriders, which has been added to the PC version.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Games Include Game Not Even Out Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have been updated today with three new games, and one of these games isn't even out yet. Unfortunately, some of these new additions are platform specific. For example, the new game that isn't even out yet but that's been added via Game Preview is Everspace 2, which is currently in early access, and which is now playable for Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers. Meanwhile, if you're on console or cloud, you have more anime in the form of Dragon Ball FighterZ. And then there's Echo Generation, which is available on all versions of the subscription service and which is notable because it's a brand new release that just released today.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Game Pass grows slower than planned

As reported by AxiosMicrosoft missed its internal growth targets for Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox Game Pass is touted as the best game offering of its kind, and subscriber count is a measure of short-term success in this area. In the 12 months to June 30, 2021, the number of...
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Among Us Lands on Xbox and Game Pass in December

The popular social title Among Us is preparing for launch on Xbox and Game Pass. The title releases on December 14th with millions of Game Pass subscribers finally getting their chance to be sus.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Stardew Valley on Xbox Game Pass?

Stardew Valley is arguably the best farming simulator on the market, but is it on Xbox Game Pass?. Stardew Valley is one of those rare gaming gems centered around a simple concept, yet executed strongly enough to offer hundreds of hours of gameplay. This farming life simulator, heavily inspired by the original Harvest Moon games, has plenty to offer. Growing vegetables, caring for animals, building relationships with the townsfolk, and delving into the monster-filled mines are only a handful of activities to partake in.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Xbox Game Pass subscription growth fell short of Microsoft's target in FY21

Microsoft fell short of its target for Xbox Game Pass subscribers in its 2021 fiscal year. The company targeted growth of 47.79% but achieved a growth of 37.45% from mid-2020 through mid-2021. Microsoft has not shared the total number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers since January 2021. Xbox Game Pass...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Hands On: The Good Life Is The Strangest Xbox Game Pass Title You'll Ever Play

There's no singular way we could describe The Good Life that would accurately represent what the game actually is. It's a concoction of many different genres, often poking fun into their tropes, and the end result is an absolute mess of a game - which we absolutely love. Despite its constant attempts to squander our fun at every corner, there's something here that has us coming back for more. With constant surprises and a world unlike any other we've experienced in a video game, this new Xbox Game Pass title is not one to be missed.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Dragon Ball FighterZ Joins Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft and Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball FighterZ is now part of Xbox Game Pass. All Xbox One and Xbox Series X players who subscribe will have access to the fighter. This applies to the base version of the game. Dragon Ball FighterZ is Arc System Works’ 2D fighter based...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Xbox Game Pass Subscriber Goal Missed

Microsoft has been making some big moves lately when it comes to the video game industry. To some, it started back when Xbox made the promise that all first-party video game titles would launch on PC alongside the Xbox console. That was big news for PC players that were missing out on some big-name exclusive games. Then came the Xbox Game Pass service. This was a service that started to download all of the big first-party exclusive titles onto the Xbox consoles. Instead of paying for each game individually, players would only have to pay a monthly fee to gain access.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Alan Wake’s American Nightmare on Xbox Game Pass?

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass has been a huge success bringing back plenty of fan-favorite games for players to enjoy on next-gen consoles and PC. Seemingly, Microsoft does not intend to slow down its additions any time soon as it recently announced another large batch of games that will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass soon.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GTA: San Andreas remastered hits Xbox Game Pass on day one

The remastered version of GTA: San Andreas is heading to Xbox Game Pass alongside the release of the GTA Trilogy. In a post confirming the GTA Trilogy release date, Rockstar also revealed that "players will also be able to experience Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition with Xbox Game Pass starting November 11" via a new newswire post. That's the same day as digital editions of the trilogy will drop, although physical versions will launch a little later, on December 7, the same date when the GTA 3 remaster will be heading to PS Now.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Xbox Game Pass subs have grown 37%, but Microsoft execs won't be happy

In brief: Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass continues to be a popular service for both console and PC users. During its financial year 2021, which ended on June 30, 2021, subscriber numbers increased 37%. That might sound like something the company would be pleased about, but it’s actually 11% lower than Microsoft’s target.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy