Originally Posted On: https://www.fairviewlending.com/2021-and-2022-mortgage-rate-predictions/. Happy Fall, it is hard to beat this time of year with snow up top and changing leaves in the valleys (do you know where I took this pic?) Yields for U.S. government debt posted the biggest weekly jump in months on Friday, as a selloff in bonds that commenced in late September proceeded despite a weaker-than-expected employment report for September. What happened in the recent jobs report? Why have interest rates risen sharply? How much higher will they go? What does this mean for real estate?

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO