CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

NICU patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital all dressed up for Halloween

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8lXp_0cfSsUjW00

Kids of all ages are donning their costumes for the Halloween season – including the youngest patients at the Gerber Foundation Neonatal Center at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Child and Family Life specialist Gay Sexton and her mother made the costumes by hand, according to Spectrum Health.

“This event is so much fun for parents,” said Theresa Hartl, a child life specialist at the hospital. “The normalization is so important for bonding with their baby. This may seem just like a lot of fun, but it’s purposeful as well.”

One of the babies, Charlie Mazzotta, was dressed as spaghetti and meatballs. His mom, Kellie, said it was particularly appropriate since her husband is Italian.

Spectrum Health Beat

In another room just down the hall, twins Olive and Jack Rusticus were dressed as Superman and Wonder Woman. Both are about one month old.

Spectrum Health Beat

Meanwhile, week-old Grace Kueppers was transformed into a beautiful, bright butterfly. She’s expected to go home on hospice and palliative care later this week after initially not being expected to make it past birth.

Spectrum Health Beat

“We are hoping she will make it to Thanksgiving and Christmas, but this may be her only Halloween,” said her mother, Kelsey. “Her 2-year-old brother, Brayden, is really excited to meet her. We have already gotten more time than we thought with her. Every day is a gift.”

Just a few doors down, one can find a mermaid, Harlow Haverdink.

Spectrum Health Beat

“Her sister is really into mermaids, so he helped pick out Harlow’s costume,” said Harlow’s mom, Emily.

Emily tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant with Harlow and the latter came sooner than expected and tested positive for the virus after birth, too.

Eleven-day-old Novalle Bridges, meanwhile, is wearing a strawberry covering.

Spectrum Health Beat

“I picked a strawberry because it’s tiny and so is she,” said her mother, Jessica.

A little further down the hall, Asaiah McKinney was dressed as a pumpkin and his cousin, Dariyah Cegelis, as a cupcake.

Spectrum Health Beat

In the Small Baby Unit, 2-month-old twins Ben and Arlo Meiste were dressed as a cheeseburger and fries combo.

Spectrum Health Beat
Spectrum Health Beat

“My husband, Darrin, and I love cheeseburgers,” she said. “When they said this was an option for a costume, we just had to do it.”

Comments / 1

Related
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
People

After a New Mom Dies of COVID, Her ICU Nurse Gathers Supplies for Baby's Nursery

An Arkansas ICU nurse is ensuring that a newborn baby has everything she needs in her nursery after her mom died from COVID-19 less than a month after giving birth. Ashlee Schwartz was one of the Mercy Hospital nurses who treated Emily Robison before she died on Sept. 20, leaving behind her husband Eric and their newborn daughter Carmen, according to Good Morning America.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Devos
WIFR

Mercyhealth NICU babies gifted with handmade Halloween costumes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dressing your newborn up for Halloween is a memorable moment for most parents, but for babies born prematurely, a traditional costume isn’t always an option as they recover in the hospital. Just in time for Halloween coming up, a Mercyhealth NICU nurse rings in the occasion...
ROCKFORD, IL
theadvocate.com

Photos: NICU babies at Woman’s Hospital show off creative Halloween costumes

Earlier this week, Woman’s Hospital hosted its 7th annual NICU Halloween Costume Celebration. Over 60 babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and their families participated in the event. Patient parents and NICU nurses worked together to create the costumes, according to hospital spokesperson Allie Shipley.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicu#Hospice#Thanksgiving#Family Life#Spectrum Health#Italian#Wonder Woman
wdrb.com

PHOTOS | UofL Health NICU babies get decked out for Halloween!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health shared pictures Friday of its NICU babies all decked out in their precious Halloween costumes!. One was a little Louisville Slugger dressed for a ballgame, complete with a knitted hat. One baby is dressed as a minion. One sweet girl was decked out in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Adorable photos of Henry Ford NICU Halloween babies will warm your heart

Every Halloween, the babies at Henry Ford Hospital are dressed in the most adorable costumes we’ve ever seen. “Every Halloween our Neonatal ICU team at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit dresses up our tiniest patients for their first Halloween,” Henry Ford Health said. “The costumes—which were custom-made for each little munchkin—were disinfected using our Xenex UV robot. We love helping these babies and their parents celebrate their first Halloween!”
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
InspireMore

“It’s All About The Kids.” Empty Nesters Adopt 2 Sets Of Twins To Keep Them Together.

Karen and Tobias Thompson of Ohio couldn’t have imagined how their lives would turn out when they first met, but they couldn’t be happier now. The lovebirds first got together when they were just teenagers, but they eventually drifted apart and started families with other people. As fate would have it though, Karen and Tobias reconnected several years later.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pediatric patients at Mott Children’s Hospital enjoy ‘reverse trick-or-treating’

ANN ARBOR – Patients at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital got into the Halloween spirit with the hospital’s annual “reverse trick-or-treating” celebrations. Staff with Mott Child and Family Life delivered costumes donated by Spirit of Children and Halloween candy and crafts to each child’s bedside. “We’re so...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Illinois hospital holds NICU Halloween costume contest

OAK LAWN, IL (WLS) — The littlest babies at Advocate Children’s Hospital are part of a special Halloween costume contest. The hospital is showing off the first costumes for the preemies in their NICU. Their parents were invited to dress their babies up and photograph them as part of a social media contest.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island’s tiniest residents dress up for Halloween!

Providence, RI (WLNE) – Babies in the NICU at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence are getting in the Halloween spirit! Volunteers made and donated tiny Halloween costumes for the babies. The volunteers are part of Project Sweet Peas. That’s a 501(c)3 that supports families with babies in the NICU....
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy