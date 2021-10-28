CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: 'Last Night in Soho' squanders a smashing premise

By JAKE COYLE
harrisondaily.com
 8 days ago

“The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society” (an album good enough to die for, truth be told) is one of the records that Eloise …....

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph News-Press

Movie Review: 'Last Night in Soho' a trippy, dramatic dip into horror

Combining the past and present has always been writer-director Edgar Wright’s biggest strength. What’s “Shaun of the Dead” without the influence of George Romero’s classic run of horror movies in the ’70s and ’80s? “Baby Driver” isn’t as charming without its soundtrack of modern-day hip-hop and ’60s surf rock. “Hot Fuzz” is as much of a send-up of “Bad Boys” as it is the ’80s documentary “The Thin Blue Line.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
screenanarchy.com

Review: LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, Glorious Dreams, Fractured Nightmares

Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith star in a new film by director Edgar Wright. Every film from Edgar Wright is a kind of gift. Especially to audiences who like to unwrap things over and over again, from the Rom-Zom-Com satire of Shaun of the Dead, to the Nintendo-heightened relationship foibles of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.
MOVIES
Herald & Review

MOVIE REVIEWS, Oct. 28: 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho,’ 'Dune,' ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

Our heroine in “Antlers” is Julia (Keri Russell), who has returned home to Oregon to live with her brother, Paul (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, after the death of their abusive father (a subplot that’s provocatively presented and then abruptly dropped). As a teacher at the local elementary school, she takes a special interest in one of her students, Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas), a bullied boy who is seemingly suffering from neglect. Lucas writes terrifying fairy tales with accompanying illustrations, depicting the harrowing lives of Big Wolf, Middle Wolf and Little Wolf.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Night In Soho
thenerdstash.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: Cast, Release Date, Reviews and Everything We Know So Far

Last Night in Soho is an upcoming psychological horror movie unlike any other. With its first official teaser trailer releasing back in May, Edgar Wright’s next blockbuster has been a long time coming. Here is a breakdown of Last Night in Soho’s plot, cast, release date, reviews, and related news on everything we know so far.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: Edgar Wright Crafts a Killer 60s Throwback Where the Past Bites Back

Edgar Wright is a director who has a complicated relationship with the past. He’s a filmmaker who wears his influences on his sleeve, but his stories have been circumspect about the dangers of the past and how it can consume the present if you let it. You can see this with the forced idyll of Sandford in Hot Fuzz where its elderly residents force a certain kind of lifestyle on their community, and to a greater extent in The World’s End where past selves have been reanimated as nefarious robots who sand all the rough edges off of humanity. Wright tackles the past in his most direct fashion yet with his latest movie, Last Night in Soho, a blistering, beguiling take on nostalgia that shows how deep the horrors of the past can go. Largely setting aside his trademark humor and rapid editing style, Wright creates his most mature work to date that feels both timely and timeless as it shows the enchantment of the past coupled with its complications we choose to overlook.
MOVIES
Newsday

'Last Night in Soho' review: Visually dazzling, but ultimately disappointing

RATED R (bloody violence) BOTTOM LINE Brilliant visuals help compensate for this horror-thriller’s so-so story. A nostalgic dream turns into a waking nightmare in "Last Night in Soho," the story of a budding fashion designer whose obsession with 1960s Swinging London leads her to a long-ago murder. It’s the latest slice of cinematic razzle-dazzle from one of our greatest pop filmmakers, Edgar Wright ("Shaun of the Dead," "Baby Driver"). Visually, he’s firing on all cylinders here, though his film ultimately promises more than it delivers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
orartswatch.org

Film Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ Looks Back in Anger at 1960s London

Nostalgia, the saying goes, ain’t what it used to be. In realms ranging from the political to the pandemical to the personal, the urge to Make Things Great Again is increasingly tempered with the realization that maybe Things Weren’t Really That Great to begin with. (This, in turn, seems to stiffen the backs of those with an emotional or financial interest in looking backwards, but I digress…)
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Last Night in Soho (2021)

Last Night in Soho, 2021. Directed by Edgar Wright. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Synnøve Karlsen, Rita Tushingham, Lisa McGrillis, Michael Jibson, Andrew Bicknell, and Michael Ajao. SYNOPSIS:. An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling...
MOVIES
dailytitan.com

Review: "Last Night in Soho" takes a creative twist on time travel

“Last Night in Soho” is the latest smash hit film from director Edgar Wright, delivering a psychological thriller featuring stand-out performances and a twist on time-travel that keeps the audience guessing until the end. Wright’s new tale follows an aspiring fashion designer named Eloise, (Thomasin McKenzie), who mysteriously time-travels to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

There's A Ghost in My House: Last Night in Soho (2021) - Reviewed

Amidst a sea of cookie-cutter horror films, there are certain ones that roll in every once in a while and disturb the waters. They have such a distinct look and execution that they defy the genre and have such a memorable presence that they damn near redefine it. After creating Shaun of the Dead, one of the most quintessential comedy horror films ever made, Edgar Wright delves back into horror with the visceral, dizzying psychological horror-thriller Last Night in Soho, and he yet again shakes up the genre — this time with a more serious tone and in a manner that manages to get under the skin, yet still have fun with it.
MOVIES
UV Cavalier Daily

‘Last Night in Soho’ is stylish but underwhelming

The Virginia Film Festival held an evening screening Oct. 28 at the Paramount Theatre for “Last Night in Soho” — a psychological thriller directed by Edgar Wright starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film follows a young woman named Eloise, or fondly called “Ellie,” played by Thomasin McKenzie. Obsessed...
MOVIES
Journal & Topics

‘Last Night In Soho’ Tough To Grasp

“Last Night in Soho” (116 min, Rated R for scenes of strong violence and horror, sexual content, some drug use, and language). 5 out of 10. At this stage with 10 films under his belt, and some TV work, writer-director Edgar Wright should know exactly what he wants in his films — and he’s been all over the map with films like “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “Baby Driver,” — you’d think his highly anticipated “Last Night in Soho” would have more clarity. Though many aspects of this time-hopping psychological thriller/horror film blends some genuinely compelling moments, in the end, I just couldn’t nail down the point or points of the story. You could call it unfocused between converging genres as an exercise (in futility?) that doesn’t deliver a definitive purpose to Wright’s wild imagination.
MOVIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Last Night in Soho' director speaks

MILWAUKEE - An aspiring fashion designer can mysteriously go back to the 1960s where she comes across a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour isn't all it's cracked up to be. It's all part of a new film called, "Last Night in Soho." Gino Salomone spoke with the movie's director.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IndieWire

‘Dr. Brain’ Review: Apple’s First Korean-Language Drama Squanders a Twisted Premise

There’s a certain kind of medical hubris that runs through some fictional doctors. Whether driven by desperation or an overabundance of confidence, there comes a time when an unproven technology or serum or technique needs to be proven. And wouldn’t you know it: The only one brave (or delusional) enough to test it out is the person who came up with it in the first place. That rubicon gets crossed awfully early in “Dr. Brain,” the newest Apple TV+ drama premiering this week. Lee Sun-kyun stars as Dr. Sewon Koh, a neurologist who’s been throwing himself into his life’s work, particularly...
VIDEO GAMES
worldofreel.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Silly Giallo Homage [Review]

Review originally posted on 09.11.21 at the Toronto International Film Festival. If “Baby Driver,” Edgar Wright’s kinetic, bullet-riddled live-action jukebox stunt, saw the director riffing on the cinema of Walter Hill and Michael Mann in his own inimitable key, then “Last Night in Soho” has the British director tipping his proverbial cap to Dario Argento and the Giallo genre.
BEAUTY & FASHION
harrisondaily.com

Review: 'Eternals' has a lot of firsts but way too much else

You can tell “Eternals” is going to be epic right from the opening crawl line: “In the beginning...” That's right, the film actually swipes language from the Book of Genesis. The Marvel …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy