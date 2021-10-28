CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Joakim Noah Compared Learning About the Derrick Rose ACL Injury to 9/11

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dhvev_0cfSr1V900
Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Joakim Noah is on the latest episode of ESPN's The Lowe Post podcast. Lowe asked Noah what he remembered about the ACL injury that Rose suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2012 NBA Playoffs. Noah compared how he felt when he heard the news to how he felt when he saw the plane hit the tower on 9/11. And yes, he seems to know how that sounds.

"There are moments in your life where you just know when it happened you know exactly what you were doing. You knew exactly where you were. And when I found out that Derrick had tore his ACL. Like I remember the smells. I remember who I was with. I remember where... I remember everything. Almost like the same feeling. I had the same feeling of when I saw the plane hit the tower."

You can hear him pause before he decides to finish his thought. Knowing exactly what people will say.

"That's the same feeling I had, like, people will say he's like uh he's [bleeping] crazy for saying something. No, I'm telling you how I felt. This is how I felt. I had the same feelling when I saw the plane hit the towers when I heard that."

Look, this is an absurd thing to say. Noah knows it. We all know it. You can see what Noah was trying to convey, but there is just no way to say this without it getting the exact reaction it is getting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Kevin Durant Ejected For Elbowing Kelly Olynyk in the Head

The Brooklyn Nets blew out the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Kevin Durant scored 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting before he was ejected during the third quarer for excessive contact to Kelly Olynyk's head. Durant was fighting through a pick and let his frustration get the best of...
NBA
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Looks Horrible

Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
NBA
The Big Lead

Kyrie Irving Posts Picture From 'The Matrix' On Instagram, Possibly From Inside The Matrix?

Kyrie Irving posted something new on Instagram this morning. This time it was simply a picture of Morpheus from The Matrix. It was the second post in days that featured an image and no caption. On Thursday he posted black symbol on a white background. Who knows what that means because Kyrie didn't actually use his voice to voice what it actually meant, but an image from The Matrix? Well, this is clearly viral marketing for The Matrix Resurrections which will hit HBO Max in December. Well played, Warner Bros. Well played indeed.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joakim Noah
Person
Derrick Rose
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
thefocus.news

What is Joakim Noah's net worth as NBA star takes on new Bulls role?

After calling time on his NBA career earlier in the year, Joakim Noah has been announced as an ambassador for the Chicago Bulls, but what are his career earnings and net worth as he hangs up his trainers?. Joakim Noah retires from the NBA. Noah, a center was originally drafted...
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Derrick Rose's son PJ after impressive highlights reel goes viral?

Derrick Rose’s son, Derrick ‘PJ’ Rose Jr, has gone viral after his highlights reel circulated on social media. Here’s more on the youngster, including how old he is and his IG. Derrick Rose’s son has gone viral after a video of his impressive highlights reel surfaced online. The youngster was...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#2012 Nba Playoffs#Espn#Lowe Post#Acl
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Bulls are facing new challenges with Patrick Williams out — and a tough part of the schedule on deck

A slew of former Chicago Bulls players was introduced to the United Center crowd during the tribute to Joakim Noah on Thursday night, and many looked as if they could still give you some minutes off the bench. Thabo Sefalosha, 37, might provide some suffocating defense in a tight game. The 36-year-old Luol Deng appears fit enough to bury a baseline jumper on a moment’s notice. Even Artis ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClippers

Paul George Compares Ja Morant to MVP Derrick Rose

Ja Morant is going to be one of the future point guards of the NBA. He hasn't become an All-Star yet in his short three-year career, but Clippers All-Star Paul George has some very high faith in him. "He’s just explosive, electrifying," George said. "I’d compare him to like D-Rose....
NBA
NBC Chicago

Brad Miller, Joakim Noah Formed Unlikely Bulls' Friendship

Brad Miller on Joakim Noah: 'He made it a blast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. From the outside looking in, Brad Miller and Joakim Noah share little in common. One is a self-dubbed country boy from small town Indiana who likes to hunt, fish and cheer for his beloved Cubs. The other is a worldly free spirit with famous parents and the ability to speak multiple languages.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Kirk Hinrich, Joakim Noah Bonded by Bulls Battles Over Years

Kirk Hinrich on Joakim Noah: 'He just wanted to win' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kirk Hinrich doesn’t do a lot of interviews. Ask him about himself and get ready for crickets. But ask him about playing with and befriending Joakim Noah? Get ready to hang for a while.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Kirk Hinrich on Joakim Noah: 'He just wanted to win'

Kirk Hinrich doesn’t do a lot of interviews. Ask him about himself and get ready for crickets. But ask him about playing with and befriending Joakim Noah? Get ready to hang for a while. In advance of Thursday's "Joakim Noah Night," where old friends Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson and Tom...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Dosunmu was inspired by Joakim Noah era Bulls teams

As Joakim Noah — basketball on a string, bob of hair bouncing — streaked one step ahead of Paul Pierce down the United Center court for a poster dunk that would eventually enliven an era of Chicago Bulls basketball, nine-year-old Ayo Dosunmu sat, in a car, ear craned expectantly to the game’s radio broadcast.
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy