Joakim Noah Compared Learning About the Derrick Rose ACL Injury to 9/11

Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Joakim Noah is on the latest episode of ESPN's The Lowe Post podcast. Lowe asked Noah what he remembered about the ACL injury that Rose suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2012 NBA Playoffs. Noah compared how he felt when he heard the news to how he felt when he saw the plane hit the tower on 9/11. And yes, he seems to know how that sounds.

"There are moments in your life where you just know when it happened you know exactly what you were doing. You knew exactly where you were. And when I found out that Derrick had tore his ACL. Like I remember the smells. I remember who I was with. I remember where... I remember everything. Almost like the same feeling. I had the same feeling of when I saw the plane hit the tower."

You can hear him pause before he decides to finish his thought. Knowing exactly what people will say.

"That's the same feeling I had, like, people will say he's like uh he's [bleeping] crazy for saying something. No, I'm telling you how I felt. This is how I felt. I had the same feelling when I saw the plane hit the towers when I heard that."

Look, this is an absurd thing to say. Noah knows it. We all know it. You can see what Noah was trying to convey, but there is just no way to say this without it getting the exact reaction it is getting.