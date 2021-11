SCM (25m) The Aquatics Palace in Kazan, Russia will be playing host to many of Europe’s finest swimmers from November 2 – 7, 2021 for the European Short Course Swimming Championships. We will provide live recaps for all prelims and finals sessions for you to stay up to date on what’s happening in the water, but check out the information below to access all the links you’ll need to get ready for the meet.

