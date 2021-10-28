CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN calls on Sudan military to restore civilian government

By EDITH M. LEDERER
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called on Sudan’s military leaders Thursday to restore the civilian-led transitional government and immediately release all those detained after the military takeover. The U.N.’s most powerful body also expressed “solidarity” with the Sudanese people and affirmed its readiness "to support efforts...

www.sfgate.com

