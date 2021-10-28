CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact of dietary interventions inconsistent in rheumatoid arthritis

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the impact of dietary interventions is inconsistent, although some research indicates benefit for omega-3 supplementation, according to a review published online Oct. 4 in Nutrients. Tala Raad, from the University of Limerick in Ireland, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to...

Woman's World

This Crunchy Snack Can Help Reduce Arthritis Pain and Inflammation

Transitioning into the colder months is difficult if you suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. When temperatures drop, your joint fluids can thicken, causing stiffness and restricted movement. Fortunately, you may be able to mitigate some of the effects this season by changing up your diet. Research shows that eating plenty of nuts and seeds boosts joint health and may lessen arthritis pain.
HEALTH
SlashGear

Scientists accidentally develop powerful rheumatoid arthritis vaccine

In an attempt to discover whether a particular protein is a trigger for rheumatoid arthritis, scientists with the University of Toledo accidentally discovered a vaccine against the painful autoimmune disease. The protein-based vaccine was found to generate a fast, strong, and long-lasting immune system response that offers protection from the disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Serum vitamin D status inversely associates with a prevalence of severe sarcopenia among female patients with rheumatoid arthritis

Sarcopenia is an age-related disease with an increased risk of mortality. It is emerging that low serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] affects the sarcopenic state in general, but in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), these associations are not understood although the prevalence of vitamin D insufficiency is high in RA. We conducted a cross-sectional study of older female outpatients from our cohort (KURAMA) database. We measured skeletal muscle mass, handgrip strength, and gait-speed to diagnose severe sarcopenia. The serum 25(OH)D concentration was measured using electrochemiluminescence immunoassay. A total of 156 female patients with RA (sarcopenia:44.9%, severe sarcopenia: 29.5%, and without sarcopenia: 25.6%) were enrolled. Classification of vitamin D status at a cutoff point of median 25(OH)D concentration revealed that low 25(OH)D status was associated with a high prevalence of severe sarcopenia and with low measured values of muscle mass, handgrip, and gait speed. Furthermore, multivariable logisticÂ regression analysis identified that low 25(OH)D status was associated with a high prevalence of severe sarcopenia (OR 6.00; 95% CI 1.99"“18.08).The same associationÂ was observed when the cut-off value was set at 20 ng/ml. In components of sarcopenia, both low physical performance and muscle mass were associated with low 25(OH)D status. In conclusion, vitamin D status was inversely associated with severe sarcopenia, low physical performance, and low skeletal muscle mass. Modification of vitamin D status including vitamin D supplementation should be investigated as a therapeutic strategy for sarcopenic patients with RA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Rheumatoid Arthritis Myths vs Facts

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic systemic inflammatory disease of the joints. The hallmark feature is a persistent symmetric polyarthritis (synovitis) that affects the hands and feet. It has no cure and is progressive, leading to significantly altered quality of life. Nearly 50% of patients become disabled within 10 years. New treatment guidelines were released in 2021 to help better address many concerns.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does rheumatoid arthritis affect the knees?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition, meaning the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. RA in the knees may severely affect a person’s mobility. RA commonly affects the joints in the hands, wrists, and knees, causing the lining of the joints to become inflamed and damaged. RA is. symmetrical,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Is there a link between psoriatic arthritis and high blood pressure?

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a form of arthritis that may affect some people with psoriasis. Increasing evidence indicates that people with PsA have a higher risk of high blood pressure, hypertension, and other potential complications relating to heart health. PsA is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune condition that affects roughly 30%...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Treatment Strategies for Severe COVID-19 and Long COVID From Rheumatoid Arthritis Investigation

Commonalities found between COVID-19 and Rheumatoid Arthritis could help development of new treatment strategies for Long Covid. The observations from the study – published in JCI Insight and led by the University of Glasgow’s Research into Inflammatory Arthritis Centre (RACE) in collaboration with the Fondazione A.Gemelli IRCCS in Italy – could help development of new treatment strategies for severe COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 syndrome, or Long Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

5 People Share How Taking Biologics for Rheumatoid Arthritis Helped Relieve Their Symptoms

One of the most frustrating parts of being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis is realizing that there isn’t one medication that can instantly relieve your symptoms. Instead, you may need to try different medications for a few months at a time until you find one that makes a big difference for you. Sometimes, a certain medication may work for a while and then fail—so the process of finding a treatment that works starts all over again.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Linked With Cognitive Impairment, but Review Finds Measurement Methods Vary

Researchers hope these findings help develop methods to assess cognitive function in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) demonstrated greater cognitive function impairment compared with patients without RA, but the measurement methods vary, according to a review published in Joint Bone Spine. Researchers who examined 16 different...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Psoriatic arthritis and enthesitis: Link explained

Several components make up the joints of the body, including bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and entheses. Enthesitis occurs when an enthesis, the site where ligaments and tendons connect to the bone, becomes inflamed. There are more than 100 entheses throughout the body, and enthesitis can affect any of them. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Ultra-low dose rituximab controls disease activity for most rheumatoid arthritis patients in new study

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that in one study, the majority of rheumatoid arthritis patients on an ultra-low dose of the drug rituximab maintained low disease activity for up to four years, and rarely needed to switch to other biologic drugs or glucocorticoids to control their disease (Abstract #1443).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Meta-analysis Reviews Impact of Dietary Factors on T1D Risk

Researchers highlighted the beneficial effects of breastfeeding on mitigating type 1 diabetes (T1D) risk. Breastfeeding and late introduction of gluten, fruit, and cow’s milk may reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in infants, whereas high intake of cow’s milk may increase T1D risk, according to results of a systematic review and meta-analysis. Findings were published in EBioMedicine.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds cycling JAK inhibitors to be an effective option for patients with difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis who do not have success with one Janus kinase inhibitor (JAK inhibitor) can achieve success either cycling to other JAKi medications or switching to a biologic drug. Rheumatoid...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds systemic autoimmune disease patients fare well after transplants

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with systemic autoimmune diseases do as well after lung or heart-lung transplants as those without any systemic causes of end-stage lung disease. This new data suggests that this life-saving treatment is a viable option for patients who have often been denied these transplants due to concerns about risks associated with their autoimmune disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

Has Rheumatoid Arthritis Turned You Into a Worrier?

If you claim you never worry, people will think you aren’t human. Even animals worry. Have you ever observed a dog or cat with an empty bowl at dinnertime? They’re worried! All kidding aside, that’s actually a good example of how humans and animals worry differently. Animals worry about matters associated with immediate gratification; they want what they want and want it “now.” I don’t think dogs worry about getting fed tomorrow or next week. Humans, on the other hand, tend to worry about the future, and what will happen or what could happen.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Air pollution linked to increased rheumatoid arthritis severity

(HealthDay)—Air pollution is associated with increased rheumatoid arthritis (RA) disease severity, according to a study published in the October issue of Rheumatology. Giovanni Adami, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Verona in Italy, and colleagues collected longitudinal data of patients affected by RA and the daily concentrations of air pollutants in the Verona area to examine the correlation between RA flares and air pollution in a case-crossover study. Exposure to pollutants was compared in the 30- and 60-day periods preceding an arthritic flare relative to the 30- and 60-day exposure preceding a low-disease activity visit.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Infection rates in psoriatic arthritis patients on biologics have decreased, according to national data

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows significant decreases in infections among people with psoriatic arthritis over the years 2012-2017. Psoriatic arthritis is a type of inflammatory arthritis that occurs in some patients with psoriasis. This particular arthritis can affect any...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Does physical activity impact risk of knee osteoarthritis?

In an analysis published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, investigators did not find any link between the amount and duration of physical activity with individuals' risk of developing knee osteoarthritis. The analysis included six global community-based studies including a total of 5,065 participants with and without knee osteoarthritis who were followed...
FITNESS

