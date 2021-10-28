CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BlackRock's Hedge Fund Star Gets Paid More Than CEO Larry Fink

By Nishant Kumar
fa-mag.com
 8 days ago

Meet Alister Hibbert, one of BlackRock Inc.’s best kept secrets. He’s the money manager whose hedge fund has enriched the firm, its clients and himself with a near 370% gain over the past decade. Hibbert’s name is rarely mentioned within the walls of the world’s largest asset management firm, and many...

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Wall Street’s smartest hedge funds are now getting smacked by inflation

After slamming shoppers, manufacturers and tech giants alike, inflation is poised to claim a new set of victims: Wall Street’s smartest hedge funds. Caught flat-footed by the Federal Reserve’s plans to begin tapering its bond purchases — confirmed by the central bank on Wednesday after more than a week of market-churning speculation — a slew of top-tier hedge funds are now coping with losses from overly optimistic bets that inflation is only a temporary phenomenon.
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

BlackRock ETF With $8 Billion In Outflows Gets An ESG Twin

The biggest low-volatility fund has seen more outflows than any other equity ETF this year, as investors shun the defensive trade for riskier stocks. Now BlackRock Inc. is betting the systematic strategy can find new fans with a little help from the ESG boom. The largest issuer of exchange-traded funds...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Funds#Blackrock Inc#Bloomberg#European
institutionalinvestor.com

I Was the Only Female Partner at My Hedge Fund. Here’s What Needs to Change.

In 2012, the two founding partners of Canyon made the strategic decision to elevate a select few to partnership status. This was not only a prestigious title and the highest level of seniority at the firm, it also meant a different compensation scheme. In the industry, partners generally earn a percentage of the incentive fees of the firm and, should the firm be sold, get a cut on the upside. Partners feel more like owners than employees. This new partnership structure did not emerge just out of a generous desire to share the wealth, although I could conceive that it was a large contributor to it — if I were an ingénue rather than a trader, that is. No, it was chiefly a thoughtful retention plan, spurred, I reckon, by the unexpected departure of Canyon’s most senior employee and head of research. Turnover is harmful to any business, but it is particularly damaging to hedge funds, who have no other assets than the brainpower and expertise of their employees.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
fa-mag.com

Voya Tweaks Equities Platform By Reshuffling Team

Voya Investment Management, the New York City-based asset management business of Voya Financial Inc., has unveiled its plan to strengthen and modernize the company’s equities platform, which includes several key appointments, according to a news release. Advisor Vincent Costa, who currently heads the quantitative equity team and is a portfolio...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fa-mag.com

JPMorgan Touts Hedge Funds, Real Estate Over Crypto For 2022

Investors with cash to put to work should consider parking it in hedge funds and real estate as traditional assets like stocks and bonds will underperform next year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. So-called alternative assets, which also include private debt, private equity and digital...
MARKETS
fa-mag.com

BlackRock's New Climate Finance Vehicle Draws $673 Million

BlackRock Inc. has drawn in $673 million in funding as part of a plan to invest in climate infrastructure in emerging markets. The world’s largest asset manager says the money will go toward the Climate Finance Partnership, a public-private finance vehicle with a goal of accelerating the net-zero transition in developing countries, according to a statement on Tuesday. A consortium of 22 investors across the globe have committed to the project, which had an initial target of $500 million.
ECONOMY
fa-mag.com

Schwab Asset Management Offers New ESG ETF

Schwab Asset Management is launching an ESG ETF to be managed by Ariel, a global, values-based asset management firm based in Chicago. Schwab Ariel ESG ETF is an active, semi-transparent ETF that invests in small- and mid-cap stocks that have been screened based on environmental, social and governance factors. The new ETF will be sub-advised by Ariel Investments, an African-American-owned investment firm that integrates ESG factors into its investment process. The first day of trading is expected to be on or about November 16.
MARKETS
wmleader.com

Larry Fink shakes big bucks from lefty Joe Biden’s ESG

The revolving door between Washington and Wall Street always stirs passionate objections from progressive good-governance groups — except, it appears, when it involves corporate wokeism. For proof, all you need to do is unpack the Biden administration’s so-called Environmental Social Governance agenda and its ties to BlackRock, the world’s biggest...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Larry Fink’s BlackRock to benefit from government ESG push

The world’s largest money management firm, with more than $9 trillion under assets, stands to profit from a government adoption of new environmental and social governance standards, FOX Business has learned. BlackRock has been forging a new path into so-called Environmental Social Governance, or ESG investing, nearly tripling its ESG...
ECONOMY
fa-mag.com

BofA's Merrill Boss Girds For Poachers Amid Wealth Boom

Bank of America Corp.’s wealth-management business set records last quarter as soaring equity markets made legions of Americans newly rich. With the boom, however, comes intense competition across Wall Street to lure wealthy clients and retain advisers at risk of being poached. The company’s Merrill Lynch Wealth Management unit reported...
MARKETS
wsau.com

High probability of oil reaching $100/barrel, says Blackrock CEO Fink

RIYADH (Reuters) -Larry Fink, chief executive of the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock, said on Tuesday that there is a high probability of oil reaching $100 a barrel. Fink, who was speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia, also called for more collaboration between the public and private sectors to tackle global challenges such as climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fa-mag.com

Value Stocks Misfire As JPMorgan's Hedge-Fund Clients Trim Bets

Value investing is losing again—and hedge funds have less ammo to save it this time round. Over the past year, the supposedly slam-dunk trade in the economic reopening has followed a simple rule: When yields rise, value wins. That hasn’t worked out this month even as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose near their peak levels of 2021. The systematic strategy of buying companies that look cheap while selling their expensive peers has lost 2% in a Dow Jones market-neutral index.
STOCKS
institutionalinvestor.com

Hedge Fund Demand for Quality Research Is Higher Than Ever. Morgan Stanley Is Delivering It.

As the hedge fund industry has grown, so have managers’ demands on equity research providers. “Over the last decade, the skew of demands on our department has meant that our time spent with hedge funds has consistently grown,” said David Adelman, director of equity research for the Americas at Morgan Stanley. “It has grown before, through and post-Covid.”
MARKETS
Forbes

Educating Advisors About Hedge Funds

Hedge funds can play an important role in diversification for high-net-worth individuals. However, selecting hedge funds can be difficult, especially since many financial advisors don't know much about them. Like with any asset class, it's important to educate yourself about hedge funds before you dive in. Hedge funds as diversifiers.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy