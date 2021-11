The Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle is just a few short months away and teams are busy preparing routines and raising money for this amazing organization. The Handcuffed Hunnies which are the wives of the Owensboro Police Officers from OPD went head to head with the Hose Handlers (wives of the Owensboro Fire Department) and gave us the closest victory in history. The Hose Handlers came out on top but the Handcuff Hunnies will be back and ready to claim their match title. They would also love to raise lots of money to help Puzzle Pieces here in Owensboro.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO