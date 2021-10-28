CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond Curves Flash Growth Warning As Longer-Term Yields Decline

By Liz Capo McCormick, Ye Xie
fa-mag.com
 8 days ago

The collapse in the global sovereign-debt yield curve is accelerating, sending a foreboding signal to central banks that a withdrawal of stimulus risks triggering a slowdown in economic growth. The narrowing gap between short- and long-term yields -- which has been fueled by central banks removing accommodative policies or...

