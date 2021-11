The House’s version of President Joe Biden’s signature social-spending bill raises nearly $1.48 trillion in new tax revenue, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. The plan also includes $24.8 billion for a fee on businesses that pollute, pushing the total of new revenue to roughly $1.5 trillion. Still, the money from tax increases on the wealthy and corporations falls short of the $1.75 trillion that Democrats say they want to spend on new social programs.

