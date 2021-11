Sebastian Vettel has been handed a grid penalty for the US Grand Prix after exceeding his allocation for the season.The Aston Martin star has endured a difficult season and has only finished inside the top 10 once over the last nine races."I think we are heading into, let's say, a difficult weekend," the German said. "We are changing the engine and therefore we will have a penalty."We will see what we can do from where we start, and nevertheless, looking forward I think we can be strong here. How strong? We will see."Drivers are permitted three engines over the course...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO