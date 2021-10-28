CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

11th South Carolina resident charged over role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By John Monk
Island Packet Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 11th South Carolinian has been charged for alleged offenses committed at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Paul Colbath, of Fort Mill, has been charged with disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and...

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy