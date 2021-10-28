Red Dead Online: The Halloween Pass 2 Trailer

Check out the trailer for the arrival of Dead by Daylight's Tome 9: Crescendo, available now through the archives. No matter how much time you spend with someone... no matter how much you experience together... no matter how much you think you know a person... you can never really know the darkness lurking... beneath the mask. This Tome thrusts The Trickster and Yun-Jin Lee, original characters from Dead by Daylight's All-Kill Chapter, into the spotlight as a violent storm looms on the horizon. Experience chilling events from both characters' perspectives as their relationship is pushed to the breaking point. Witness the Auris, a device capable of peering into the memories of those who have entered the Fog. Through it, the mysterious Observer grants players access to a new series of challenges to complete, designed to help piece together these memories as well as his role within the Entity's Realm.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO