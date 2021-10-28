CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Red Dead Online: The Halloween Pass 2 Trailer

By Erick Tay
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a grim chill to the wind and an unsettling nip in the...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

gamingintel.com

Pokemon Unite Season 3 Battle Pass Trailer & Holowear Leaked

A huge new leak has revealed the trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Unite Season 3 Battle Pass and it has some exciting new holowear!. While Pokemon Unite is about scoring the most points to win matches, every player wants to unlock some cool cosmetic items too. Luckily for all of...
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

Watch: The Halloween Episode Of Chucky Is Now Online For Free

The "Chucky" TV series just gave us something we never knew we needed until now: Chucky wearing a Hello Kitty mask. Chucky dons the mask to blend in during Halloween in the latest episode of the Syfy series. And if you're still waiting to check the show out, you can watch that second episode – titled "Give Me Something Good to Eat" – online, for free, right now. The Hello Kitty moment is a brief, but memorable, moment, with Chucky strolling along amongst other trick or treaters. "Surely, someone will notice this is a walking doll," you might think. But no. That's not how things work in the...
TV & VIDEOS
Talon Marks

Red Dead Redemption ahead of its time podcast

Isaiah: Hello everyone, and welcome to my podcast for Talon Marks. (Hand sounds) My name is Isaiah Lonvelin, I am one of the staff writers for the college, and what I am going to talk about is my favorite video game of all time which are the two Red Dead Redemption games. The games been out awhile but if you never played them and want to, Warning spoilers ahead.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dead by Daylight - Tome 9: Crescendo Reveal Trailer

Check out the trailer for the arrival of Dead by Daylight's Tome 9: Crescendo, available now through the archives. No matter how much time you spend with someone... no matter how much you experience together... no matter how much you think you know a person... you can never really know the darkness lurking... beneath the mask. This Tome thrusts The Trickster and Yun-Jin Lee, original characters from Dead by Daylight's All-Kill Chapter, into the spotlight as a violent storm looms on the horizon. Experience chilling events from both characters' perspectives as their relationship is pushed to the breaking point. Witness the Auris, a device capable of peering into the memories of those who have entered the Fog. Through it, the mysterious Observer grants players access to a new series of challenges to complete, designed to help piece together these memories as well as his role within the Entity's Realm.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Dead Online
cinelinx.com

Kingdom of the Dead Gets a Stylish Announcement Trailer

This morning brings the first trailer for Kingdom of the Dead, promising a stylish looking old-school first-person shooter adventure. Here’s something to put on your spooky gaming list (even though it won’t arrive until early next year). Kingdom of the Dead brings some classic FPS action to the table with an older setting and creepy vibes:
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

This Week, Red Dead Online Is All About Bounty Hunters

This week, Red Dead Online belongs to the Bounty Hunters. All week long, Rockstar will be paying out double RDO$ and double role XP on all bounties, including Legendary and Infamous criminals. Other bonuses and discounts on bounty-related content will also be live all week, and players who haven't yet unlocked the role will be able to do so at a discount.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

SMITE x Transformers Battle Pass - Reveal Trailer

A Transformers crossover event is coming to Smite, the free-to-play action MOBA, in November. Check out the battle pass trailer for a look at what to expect including Starscream Jing Wei, Megatron Ra, and Optimus Prime Geb. The Smite x Transformers battle pass arrives on November 16, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
ewrestlingnews.com

New Trailer For The Rock’s “Red Notice” Film

A new trailer for Netflix’s “Red Notice” that will premiere on November 12 has been released. The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot star in the film. Here is the synopsis:. “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a...
MOVIES
dbltap.com

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Rockstar's epic Western, Red Dead Redemption 2, on Xbox Game Pass?. Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of Rockstar's most ambitious projects. As one of the most expensive video games ever made, and taking over eight years to develop, this intricately crafted creation became a worthy successor to the 2010 release of Red Dead Redemption.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dead by Daylight Resident Evil Collection Trailer

Putrid serum. The Ne-a Type parasite. Put them together and you’ve got a blighted version of the Nemesis beyond our Survivors’ darkest nightmares. Thankfully Jill, Leon, Chris, and Claire are ready and waiting in their signature outfits to rise to the challenge in Dead by Daylight via skins.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Minecraft Halloween Content Gets The Spooky Trailer Treatment

It’s Halloween this week, which means like many games, Minecraft is getting in on the action with a series of spooky content – and you can see what’s in store for yourselves in a new trailer released by Mojang. Check it out below. The Minecraft Halloween content includes The Cauldron...
VIDEO GAMES
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Reveals Trailer For “Red Notice” Netflix Movie

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed the official movie trailer for his upcoming Netflix movie, Red Notice. The action comedy movie stars Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. It will begin streaming via Netflix on Friday, November 12. There will be a sneak peek release in movie theaters the week before, on November 5.
MOVIES
IGN

Rogue Lords - Halloween Trailer

See what some critics are saying about the game Rogue Lords, available now on PC. The game is also slated for release in early 2022 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. An update for the game is also available now, featuring rebalancing of its difficulty, including some Elite combats that are more balanced, and the progression curve has been adjusted to avoid too sharp difficulty peaks, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kill It With Fire - Halloween Update Trailer

The Halloween update for Kill It With Fire brings night levels, new equipment and upgrades, the Australia mode featuring giant spiders, and more to the spider hunting simulation game. Kill It With Fire's Halloween update is available now.
VIDEO GAMES

