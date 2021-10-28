CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Defense seeks 2nd ballistics expert for Loyalhanna triple murder case appeal

By Rich Cholodofsky
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u286C_0cfSnQ5z00

A second expert will be sought to review ballistics as part of an appeal to be filed for a former Indiana County man on death row for the killing of his mother, sister and elderly aunt in 2009 at a family-owned automotive glass repair shop in Loyalhanna.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio signed off on the defense hiring such an expert but said no more than $3,850 of taxpayer money could be spent for the evidence review.

A jury convicted Kevin Murphy, 60, in 2013 of three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to death. Prosecutors said Murphy used a .22 caliber revolver to kill his 69-year-old mother Doris Murphy, sister Kris Murphy, 43, and aunt Edith Tietge, 81. Each were shot in the back of the head.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Murphy killed the women because they disapproved of his romantic relationship with a married woman and objected to his plan to live with her in the family home near Saltsburg, Indiana County.

Murphy maintained his innocence during the trial.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected Murphy’s first appeal in 2016. He has since claimed he received an inadequate defense during the trial. Defense attorneys Brian Aston and Ken Noga were appointed to represent Murphy in 2017. They have yet to file a new appeal but said they need an expert to review ballistic evidence presented at trial before specific claims can be raised.

Bullet casings and fragments recovered at the murder scene came from a weapon police said Murphy used in the shooting, according evidence presented at trial. A prosecution ballistics expert could not link two bullet fragments recovered from one of the victims to Murphy’s gun. DNA evidence from an unknown person also was found at the scene, according to Aston and Noga.

Defense lawyers were originally authorized in 2019 to spend up to $2,500 to hire a ballistics expert for the appeal. That expert has since been unwilling to work for the defense in the case and necessitated the new hiring, the lawyers wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 5:09PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,727 precincts of 2,855 reporting (96%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Indiana County, PA
City
Saltsburg, PA
City
Mcchesneytown-loyalhanna, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

CDC recommends children as young as 5 get vaccinated against COVID-19

The CDC issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer's vaccine this week. "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation's...
KIDS
CNN

Phil Murphy prevails in close race in New Jersey, CNN projects

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day. Murphy's victory over Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, albeit slim, defied the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Ballistics#Defense Attorneys#Automotive Glass Repair
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
897
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy