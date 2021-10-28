CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammers appointed to serve as Derry district judge

By Rich Cholodofsky
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
Courtesy of Kelly Tua Hammers

The Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday unanimously confirmed Kelly Tua Hammers to fill the remaining two months in the term of Derry Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik, who retired in August.

Hammers, 49, a Democrat from Derry, won both the Democratic and Republican primaries in May and is unopposed on the Nov. 2 ballot to serve a full six-year term as the district court judge.

Gov. Tom Wolf nominated Hammers this month to fill Bilik’s seat.

Hammers has worked as assistant district attorney in the county since 1997 and specializes in prosecutions of sexual assaults, civil asset forfeiture cases and juvenile crimes. She also serves as an instructor for the Municipal Police Academy at Westmoreland County Community College teaching criminal law, civil law, and search and seizure and legal updates.

Hammers is a Derry Area Senior High School graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and a law degree from Dickinson School of Law.

Bilik retired on Aug. 20 but has continued to hear cases while working as a senior judge.

Hammers said she expects to be sworn into office in about two weeks.

Comments / 0

