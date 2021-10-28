A head-on crash killed 1 person on Brentwood Boulevard near Highway 4 (Byron, CA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday afternoon, one person was killed following a head-on crash on Brentwood Boulevard near Highway 4.

As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place at about 3:30 p.m. in the 11400 block of Brentwood Boulevard near Highway 4 at Sellers Avenue.

