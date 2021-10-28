CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A head-on crash killed 1 person on Brentwood Boulevard near Highway 4 (Byron, CA)

On Tuesday afternoon, one person was killed following a head-on crash on Brentwood Boulevard near Highway 4.

As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place at about 3:30 p.m. in the 11400 block of Brentwood Boulevard near Highway 4 at Sellers Avenue.

A head-on crash killed 1 person on Brentwood Boulevard near Highway 4

October 28, 2021

Related
Kait 8

Woman killed in Highway 18 crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County woman was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 18 in rural Craighead County, according to Arkansas State Police. Karri A. Mangrum, 55, of Trumann was going east in a 2015 Nissan Juke on Highway 18 around 6:45 a.m. Saturday...
ARKANSAS STATE
WOWT

Motorcyclist killed in late-night head-on crash near Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash with an SUV along Abbott Drive. Omaha Police said 33-year-old Thomas L. Hostettor was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting an SUV head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash, reported...
OMAHA, NE
Public Safety
lptv.org

Two People Killed After Head-on Crash with Semi Near Wadena

Two people were killed when the car they were driving crashed head-on with a semi truck near Wadena. The crash happened just before 5 PM Wednesday in Leaf River Township, about four miles north of Wadena on Highway 71. The State Patrol says 58-year-old Tina Dawson of Anoka was driving...
WADENA, MN
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Harbor Boulevard [Garden Grove, CA]

Motorcycle Crash on Harbor Boulevard Kills 41-Year-Old Man. The accident happened at 1 a.m. on October 16 in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Palm Street. The man, who has yet to be identified, was unresponsive when officers arrived, according to the Garden Grove Police Department. Officials are still investigating...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash near Firebaugh

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver died in a head-on crash near Firebaugh Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. near Avenue 7 and Firebaugh Blvd. Officials from the CHP said the 55-year-old was traveling westbound on Avenue 7 ½ when, for...
FIREBAUGH, CA
Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

