A head-on crash killed 1 person on Brentwood Boulevard near Highway 4 (Byron, CA)
On Tuesday afternoon, one person was killed following a head-on crash on Brentwood Boulevard near Highway 4.
As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle pile-up took place at about 3:30 p.m. in the 11400 block of Brentwood Boulevard near Highway 4 at Sellers Avenue.
October 28, 2021
