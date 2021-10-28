CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Vanillier ready for chasing debut at Down Royal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQwLm_0cfSmdel00

Cheltenham Festival winner Vanillier starts his new career over fences in the Tote Ten To Follow Beginners Chase at Down Royal

Trained by Gavin Cromwell, the grey bounded clear up the Cheltenham hill to win the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle in March.

The two previous winners of that Festival contest, Minella Indo and Monkfish, have gone on to be seen as two of the best chasers in training – albeit the latter is currently sidelined – and Cromwell will be hoping Vanillier can reach similar heights.

He faces far from an easy task on his chasing debut on Friday however, up against Noel Meade’s Beacon Edge – last season’s Boyne Hurdle hero – and Gordon Elliott’s Grand Paradis, winner of the Michael Purcell Memorial at Thurles.

“It looks a hot race – but it’s to be expected in Ireland at this time of year, especially at this meeting,” said Cromwell.

“We’re looking forward to getting him started off. He jumps well (at home) – and while we’ll step him up in trip as the season goes on, this looks a nice place to get him started.

“It was good to soft when he won at Cheltenham, and it will be something similar again. He doesn’t need it bottomless, (so) the ground should be ideal.

“That day he came up the hill at Cheltenham he looked to be crying out for a fence, so we’re hoping it all goes well.”

Elsewhere on the card, Triumph Hurdle fourth Zanahiyr meets Cask Mate in what looks a match in the Grade Two WKD Hurdle

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russell’s anticipation mounts for Ahoy Senor’s chasing debut

Lucinda Russell is feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement at Ahoy Senor’s planned return to action at Carlisle on Thursday. The point-to-point recruit finished second in an Ayr bumper on his debut under Rules in January before returning to the Scottish track to make a successful start over hurdles at the start of March.
WORLD
newschain

Bear Ghylls’ chasing debut will wait for softer ground

Nicky Martin will wait until softer ground arrives before embarking on a novice-chasing career with the promising Bear Ghylls. The six-year-old was last seen finishing fourth behind Bob Olinger in the Grade One Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March. He was previously unbeaten in four starts, taking...
ANIMALS
newschain

Cheveley Park’s jump stars gear up for Down Royal

Two of Cheveley Park Stud’s National Hunt stars, Envoi Allen and Quilixios, are set to return to action at Down Royal’s two-day Festival of Racing fixture. Quilixios, winner of the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, is to reappear in the WKD Hurdle on Friday – while Envoi Allen is on course to make his eagerly-awaited comeback in the Grade Two Join Racing TV Chase over two miles three and a half furlongs on Saturday.
SPORTS
TMZ.com

Horse Jockey Miguel Mena Dead At 34, Struck By Car On Halloween

Horse jockey Miguel Mena was tragically killed after being stuck by a car in Louisville Sunday night, according to reports. He was only 34. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office in Kentucky says Mena was walking on the interstate in Louisville when he was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 PM.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Elliott
Person
Will Chase
SkySports

Aintree Grade One winner Ahoy Senor set for chasing debut at Carlisle

Lucinda Russell is feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement ahead of stable star Ahoy Senor's debut over fences at Carlisle on Thursday. The point-to-point recruit finished second in an Ayr bumper on his debut under Rules in January before returning to the Scottish track to make a successful start over hurdles at the start of March.
WORLD
NEWS10 ABC

Medina Spirit, Essential Quality to clash in Breeders’ Cup

(AP) — Medina Spirit, the controversial winner of the Kentucky Derby, and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality head a field of 10 horses for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with trainer Brad Cox pre-entering two horses for the $6 million race that also includes Hot Rod Charlie. Hot Rod Charlie finished third in the Derby and […]
ANIMALS
SkySports

Envoi Allen and Quilixios both set for return to the track at Down Royal

Two of Cheveley Park Stud's National Hunt stars, Envoi Allen and Quilixios, are set for a return to action at Down Royal this weekend. Quilixios, winner of the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, is to reappear in the WKD Hurdle on Friday - while Envoi Allen is on course to make his eagerly-awaited comeback in the Grade Two Join Racing TV Chase over two miles three and a half furlongs on Saturday.
ANIMALS
newschain

Minella Indo heads classy quintet in Down Royal’s Champion Chase

Gold Cup hero Minella Indo will face King George winner Frodon and the improving Galvin in a fascinating Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal. The first Grade One chase of the new National Hunt season has attracted a stellar five-strong field on Saturday – and while in the past the presence of the current Gold Cup holder might have frightened off any serious opposition, this year’s race promises to be riveting.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Monkfish#Boyne Hurdle
SkySports

Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo set to take on Galvin and Frodon in Down Royal's Champion Chase

Gold Cup hero Minella Indo will face King George winner Frodon and the improving Galvin in a fascinating Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal. The first Grade One chase of the new National Hunt season has attracted a stellar five-strong field on Saturday - and while the presence of the current Gold Cup holder might have frightened off any serious opposition in the past, this year's race promises to be riveting.
WORLD
SkySports

Charlie Hall Chase: Cyrname ready to defend Grade Two title at Wetherby

Paul Nicholls is delighted with Cyrname's preparation as the nine-year-old bids for back-to-back victories in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. Cyrname disappointed on his only two subsequent starts last term - but has since had wind surgery which the Ditcheat handler feels has done the trick. A big...
SPORTS
SkySports

Envoi Allen makes winning return in Down Royal Grade Two as American Mike impresses on debut

Envoi Allen put a nightmare end to last season behind him as he returned to action with a cosy Grade Two success at Down Royal. The seven-year-old was unbeaten in 11 races for Gordon Elliott, which included Grade One glory in bumper company as well as over hurdles and fences, before he was switched to the care of Henry de Bromhead by owners Cheveley Park Stud last March.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Verry Elleegant upsets favourite Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

Verry Elleegant demolished red hot favourite Incentivise to win the coveted Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday in a party atmosphere as crowds returned for the "race that stops a nation". - Punters return - But he had never raced over such a long distance and after being among the leading pack for much of the race began fading over the final 300m as Verry Elleegant came storming through.
SPORTS
newschain

Belfast Banter poised to join the Elite at Wincanton

Peter Fahey is expecting a big run from Belfast Banter in the Unibet Elite Hurdle at Wincanton on Saturday. The six-year-old, a winner at the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals in the spring, is on a retrieval mission after taking a tumble on his latest start at Listowel six weeks ago.
SPORTS
newschain

Tarnawa ‘in super order’ for Breeders’ Cup Turf assignment

Dermot Weld admits Tarnawa will have to be at the top of her game to defy a wide draw and defend her Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf crown. Weld made no secret of the fact her whole season this year was aimed around trying to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – one of the few major races worldwide still to elude the master trainer.
SPORTS
newschain

Varian happy to take Turf option with Teona

Roger Varian is excited to see if Teona can provide him with a first Breeders’ Cup success on Saturday. It is 10 years since Nahrain came within three-quarters of a length of breaking the Newmarket trainer’s duck when touched off in the Filly & Mare Turf at Churchill Downs under Frankie Dettori.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy