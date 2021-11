Can you smell the nachos in the air? Oh yes, 'tis the season for stadium food and watching football in oversized hoodies. The crowd goes wild! You can't wait to cheer on your team. In fact, you've already started following the stats and are a few weeks into your fantasy league, too. Later on in the season, you're planning on going to a game and sitting right at center field. Whether you're a huge football fan or just joining the bandwagon for the game day snacks and a whole lot of fun, you need some good football captions to match your stadium pics. Those Friday night lights were meant for your feed.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO