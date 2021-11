(Undated) — The day after Halloween often means a lot of leftover candy, but there are options besides eating it all or throwing it out. Candy can be frozen to enjoy later when a chocolate craving comes on or you can bring it to the office for co-workers to devour. You can also use all kinds of candy in a variety of dessert recipes or even donate it to charity. Two programs that will accept unopened candy to send to troops serving overseas are Treats For Troops and Operation Gratitude. Here is Operation Gratitude’s website:

