Elections

Polls open Tuesday. Here's where to go and what you need to vote on Election Day

beaconjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolls open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Every community in Summit County has an issue or candidate to vote for, from school boards, councils and mayoral races to 36 tax levies across the county. To find your polling location or view a sample ballot, enter you street...

www.beaconjournal.com

State
Ohio State
Athens News

The election is coming — here's what you need to know

Athens County residents have only a few days left to vote early in the Nov. 2 general election. Voters may cast ballots in person at the Athens County Board of Elections, 15 S. Court St. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25–29; 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
vadogwood.com

The Details You Need for Voting on Election Day in Virginia

We vote every single year. But that doesn’t mean you don’t have questions. We explain what ID you need and more. In Virginia, we vote…Every. Single. Year. We’re only one of two states that elects a governor the year after a presidential election, and one of five states that that has legislative elections on off-years.
VIRGINIA STATE
bpr.org

Virginia & New Jersey 2021 Gubernatorial Election Results

Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day in two states where voters will decide on their next governor. The race in Virginia is a dead heat, according to the most recent polling. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, is running for office again. The main concern for Democrats is holding onto the power they've been able to build in the state over the past several years. McAuliffe's rival is Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, who has risen in the polls the last couple of months as President Biden's approval ratings have slipped.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Atlanta voters pick new mayor as crime fears dominate

ATLANTA (AP) — Voting concludes Tuesday in Atlanta’s mayoral race. Former Mayor Kasim Reed wants a third term, while City Council President Felicia Moore is among 13 others seeking the top spot. The race has been focused on fears of crime. Candidates have also addressed concerns about affordable housing and keeping the Buckhead neighborhood from […]
ATLANTA, GA
#Election Day#Early Voting#League Of Women Voters#The Akron Beacon Journal#Grant St Akron
New Jersey Globe

Democrats appear to hold on in local Bergen County races

A slate of Democratic incumbents running for re-election in Bergen County – Sheriff Anthony Cureton, Surrogate Michael Dressler, County Clerk John Hogan, and Commissioners Steven Tanelli and Tracy Silna Zur – have all likely emerged victorious, though by narrower margins than might have been expected. Republicans ran Timothy Walsh and...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The General Election is coming up this Tuesday. In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls. Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location. When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here. Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status. Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot. What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area. For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here. For more coverage of the 2021 election, click here. 
beaconjournal.com

Letter to the editor: Well-run elections and redistricting process in Ohio

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, like many Republicans trying to operate within Donald Trump’s orbit, can’t seem to grasp the concepts of voter suppression and federal standards. He ceaselessly criticizes, on Facebook and in emails, the Freedom to Vote Act as a federal takeover of elections and promotes Ohio as a sterling example of well-run elections. Yet, when he had the chance to step up to assure well-drawn nongerrrymandered legislative districts, step one in well-run elections, LaRose was AWOL; he wasn’t engaged. LaRose is a constitutionally mandated participant in the Ohio Redistricting Commission. It is a mess.
OHIO STATE
beaconjournal.com

Ohio Republicans propose congressional district maps advantaging the GOP. See them here

Republicans in the Ohio House and Senate unveiled two different maps Wednesday for the state's 15 congressional districts. Both would leave Democrats with two safe seats despite voter-approved changes to curb gerrymandering. Ohio's current congressional delegation includes 12 Republicans and four Democrats. Maps proposed by Ohio House Republicans and Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Legislative redistricting lawsuits develop; Dems/GOP move on congressional maps

In a brief last week, the city of Cincinnati told the Ohio Supreme Court they agree with challengers of legislative redistricting maps, saying the city is “home to several of the most aggressively gerrymandered districts in the state of Ohio.” “In each of these areas, Cincinnati residents find that their vote counts for less than […] The post Legislative redistricting lawsuits develop; Dems/GOP move on congressional maps appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CINCINNATI, OH

