CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany

Reducing vessel activity key to southern resident killer whale survival

By Simon Fraser University
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReducing ship speed and noise levels would increase the probability that endangered West Coast southern resident killer whales will spend more time hunting for Chinook salmon, a new Simon Fraser University study has found. The research, published in the journal Marine Pollution Bulletin, provides insights to guide conservation efforts...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Fisherman catches giant 19-armed endangered starfish in crab trap

Some starfish stand out more than others. This became apparent when fisherman Lee LeFever caught an ultra-rare sunflower sea star during a recent crab fishing excursion, according to a report from South West News Service (SWNS). The striking fluorescent orange starfish reportedly ended up in one of LeFever’s crab traps...
LIFESTYLE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
KUOW

Record numbers of Bigg's killer whale sightings and humpback calves in Salish Sea

Whale watchers have spotted a record number of humpback calves in inland Pacific Northwest waters this season. There was also a record streak of Bigg's killer whale sightings that just ended, according to a local whale research nonprofit. Those observations offer some good news to offset the ongoing concern about the survival of the Northwest's iconic, but critically endangered resident orcas.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noise Pollution#Simon Fraser University#Marine Pollution Bulletin#Sfu#Echo
Seattle Times

Eyewitnesses to disaster: Commercial fishermen implore action on the collapse of Alaska ecosystems

As commercial fishermen, we go to sea with a few simple goals: To supply food, to generate a livelihood and to work safely and sustainably. We rely upon a healthy ocean and are working harder than ever to build resilience in an era of industrial harvest, economic consolidation and climate shift. With a globe to feed, and small fishing communities increasingly vulnerable, it’s a balancing act.
ALASKA STATE
Phys.org

Pinniped craniofacial musculature provides insight on its role in aquatic feeding

Pinnipeds—a group including seals, sea lions and walruses—are relatively recently derived marine mammals that evolved from terrestrial carnivorans and reentered the marine environment. Their recent adaptations to an amphibious lifestyle make their evolutionary anatomy of particular interest to Baylor University researcher Sarah Kienle, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology. "I'm fascinated...
WILDLIFE
Islands Sounder

Seasonal changes bring extra challenges to resident killer whales

Submitted by the Department of Environmental Stewardship. As summer Chinook salmon runs wane in the Salish Sea, Southern Resident Killer Whales typically begin to travel further south in Puget Sound in search of prey. A study compiling 10 years’ worth of data found evidence that the whales’ diets shift from primarily Chinook salmon in the summer months to a mixture of Chinook, coho, and chum in the fall. While it is encouraging to see that the whales are able to diversify their diet during the leaner winter months, the salmon species they are supplementing with offer less nutritional benefit than Chinook, the largest and fattiest species of local salmonids.
WILDLIFE
sanjuanjournal.com

Joint response to “no apparent shortage of prey for Southern Resident killer whales” in the Salish Sea | Letter

On Oct. 12, the University of British Columbia issued a press release claiming that a newly published study has “debunked” the idea that there are fewer Chinook salmon available during the summer for the endangered Southern resident killer whales compared to the abundance of fish available to the Northern resident killer whales. The press release grossly overstates the findings of the referenced study. The UBC study describes a new methodology for surveying for Chinook salmon in the oceanic environment, but includes too many unknowns and is too small of a data set to come to such a broad-sweeping conclusion. A coalition of partner organizations has responded with an in-depth statement which can be found at https://orcabehaviorinstitute.org/news/joint-response/.
CHINOOK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
Nature.com

Oceanographic anomalies coinciding with humpback whale super-group occurrences in the Southern Benguela

Seasonal feeding behaviour of humpback whales (Megaptera novaeangliae) has been observed in the coastal waters of the Southern Benguela where the species has been observed forming super-groups during the austral spring in recent years since 2011. Super-groups are unprecedented densely-packed aggregations of between 20 and 200 individuals in low-latitude waters and their occurrences indicate possible changes in feeding behaviour of the species. We accessed published data on super-groups occurrence in the study area in 2011, 2014 and 2015, and investigated oceanographic drivers that support prey availability in this region. We found that enhanced primary production is a necessary but not sufficient condition for super-groups to occur. Positive chlorophyll anomalies occurring one month prior to the super-group occurrences were identified, but only a concurrent significantly reduced water volume export from the region throughout October were conducive to the aggregations in the specific years. Hydrodynamic model results attributed the anomalous decreased volume export to the strength and orientation of the Goodhope Jet and associated eddy activity. The combination of random enhanced primary production typical of the region and emerging anomalous conditions of reduced water export in October since 2011 resulted in favourable food availability leading to the unique humpback whale aggregations. The novelty of this grouping behaviour is indicative of the lack of such oceanographic conditions in the past. Given the recency of the events, it is difficult to attribute this reduction in ocean transport to climatic regime shifts, and the origin should be likely investigated in the distant water mass interaction with the greater Agulhas system rather than in local intensifications of the upwelling conditions. A positive trend in the humpback whale population abundance points to the need to monitor the exposure of the species to the changing climate conditions.
WILDLIFE
pewtrusts.org

How Rapid Warming Affects Some Killer Whale Populations off the Antarctic Peninsula

Killer whales (Orcinus orca) are demonstrating different responses to the changing conditions in the Southern Ocean, a pair of new studies found. Killer whales that rely on large expanses of sea ice to feed may be struggling to find enough food as climate change drives a decrease in annual ice cover, while those that feed primarily in open water appear to be less affected.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Extreme environments provide clues to extraterrestrial life

Over the past decade, the NASA Astrobiology Institute funded Michigan State University geomicrobiologist Matt Schrenk's lab to study life in the extreme environment of groundwater in a highly alkaline aquifer near Lower Lake, California. Because similar environments occur in space—in the subsurface of Mars and in the oceans of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus—the microorganisms found in this aquifer, and their behavior, may provide insight into potential extraterrestrial life.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

World's largest whales eat more than previously thought, amplifying their role as global ecosystem engineers

New research co-authored by Nicholas Pyenson, curator of fossil marine mammals at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, shows evidence that the world's largest whales have been sold short. The study, published today in the journal Nature, finds that gigantic baleen whales—such as blue, fin and humpback whales—eat an average of three times more food each year than scientists have previously estimated. By underestimating how much these whales eat, scientists may also have been previously underestimating the importance of these undersea giants to ocean health and productivity.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Can selective breeding of 'super kelp' save our cold water reefs from hotter seas?

Australia's vital kelp forests are disappearing in many areas as our waters warm and our climate changes. While we wait for rapid action to slash carbon emissions—including the United Nations climate talks now underway in Glasgow—we urgently need to buy time for these vital ecosystems. How? By 'future-proofing' our kelp...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Uncovered: 100 years of coastal transformation on Mersea Island

A team of community archaeologists from CITiZAN (the Coastal and Intertidal Archaeological Network) working in partnership with the local community on Mersea Island, Essex, have lifted the lid on the origins of rapid destruction of the island's coastal environment. With funding from the Natural Environment Research Council and the support of Mersea Island Museum, a unique community-led pilot project is helping to shape climate action locally and has the potential to support change on a national and even international level.
SCIENCE
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
La Grande Observer

Caught Ovgard: Dory fishing off Pacific City yields unusual species

PACIFIC CITY— The coffee lost identity in my nostrils amidst the pungent miasma of ocean scents. All kingdoms were represented in the damp air: animal, vegetable and mineral. Gasoline fumes punctuated the otherwise natural scentscape as my friend Dom Porcelli and I met up with our captain, Josh Putman, in the wan light of almost daybreak.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Killer whales pull shocking stunt at low tide

Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? They're as tenacious as they are voracious. (Princerupertadventuretours via Facebook) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. BRITISH COLUMBIA—Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? As this article reminds us, sea creatures will go to great...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Drone flights give scientists better data on vegetation in the Arctic tundra

Climate change is changing the health and distribution of plants around the world. Scientists use various satellite and airborne systems to monitor vegetation changes over space and time. However, these systems have low resolution. This limits their use in identifying fine-scale patterns and properties of plants. This problem is especially great in the Arctic, where vegetation is more mixed than in other ecosystems. Scientists recently adopted unoccupied aerial systems (UASs) for high-resolution monitoring of changes in vegetation through the Next Generation Ecosystem Experiment (NGEE)-Arctic. UASs provide high-resolution data on vegetation that improves scientists' understanding of how plants respond to the environment. These data help scientists better predict how climate change affects ecosystems on Earth.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Marine National Monument offshore from Connecticut is protected once again

On October 8th, President Joe Biden restored protections from commercial-scale fishing in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, which had been removed in June 2020. The monument is about 130 miles offshore of Connecticut, is about the same size as the state, and boasts canyons vaster than the Grand Canyon and seamounts taller than any east of the Rocky Mountains. This protected area is the only one of its kind in the Atlantic, and it will serve as a vital refuge, closed to mineral and fossil fuel exploration, and now commercial-scale fishing, that could otherwise severely impact the ecosystem. Peter Auster, UConn Research Professor Emeritus of Marine Sciences and Senior Research Scientist at Mystic Aquarium, was one of the experts who helped ensure the area was protected. Auster met with UConn Today to explain the diversity and importance of the Marine National Monument, and the process of ensuring it remains a protected space.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy