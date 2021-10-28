CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Maldonado & Earl Baylon Join Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Anime Series

Allen Maldonado and Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game franchise alum Earl Baylon have joined the voice cast of Netflix and Legendary’s Tomb Raider anime series. It is...

The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev Join the Cast of Netflix Comedy ‘The Out-Laws’

The Adam Devine-led Netflix comedy The Out-Laws has rounded out its cast with an A-list ensemble. Joining the previously announced Devine and Pierce Brosnan will be Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker and Poorna Jagannathan. Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery and Devine’s Workaholics co-star Blake Anderson will also appear in the feature from director Tyler Spindel. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the screenplay that follows Owen Browning (Devine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the outlaws. Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison is producing the feature with Devine. Isaac Horne is exec producing. Dobrev, who will appear in Netflix rom-com Love Hard, is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen Jacobson. Jagannathan, repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson, stars in the streamer’s series Never Have I Ever.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Marvel Movie Currently Dominating Every Streaming Service Including Netflix

Never underestimate the power of an Avenger. Marvel Studios released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time earlier this year, but the streaming version of the film cost subscribers an extra $30 with Premier Access. Last month, the streaming service finally added the acclaimed Marvel film to its regular roster, allowing fans to watch it at no extra cost, and it became an instant hit. In fact, following its streaming debut, Black Widow topped all movies in streaming viewership, including those over on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

Square Releases Footage of Cancelled Horror-Centric ‘Tomb Raider’ Game as Part of Series’ 25th Anniversary

The Tomb Raider series has always tiptoed around horror elements throughout its 25 years of existence. But with the 2013 reboot, it would appear that Crystal Dynamics had initially had more horror in mind. That’s according to the recently-released development footage from Tomb Raider: Ascension, the game that later became the 2013 reboot.
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

Bofuri Season 2 release date, cast and release platform of Anime Series

Before we getting into the Bofuri let’s clear you about this post. In this post, we will talk about the new Japanese season Bofuri. Here, we notify you to release date, cast and release platform of Anime Series Bofuri Season 2. About Anime Series Bofuri. First, we disclose about the...
COMICS
Hayley Atwell
Allen Maldonado
pushsquare.com

The Original Tomb Raider Celebrates 25th Anniversary

If you can remember the release of the original Tomb Raider on PlayStation, then congratulations: you've survived for more than a quarter of a century. The game that kickstarted the many, many adventures of Lara Croft, Tomb Raider launched for the SEGA Saturn on the 25th October 1996, before hitting Sony's first console a few weeks later, on the 14th November. It's an incredibly clunky title by today's standards, but back in the 90s, Tomb Raider was a revelation.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Netflix’s Tomb Raider anime will “unify the timelines” of the new and original games

The Tomb Raider anime series currently in production at Netflix and Legendary Television will serve to “unify the Tomb Raider timelines,” its executive producer says. The series will pick up after the events of the modern ‘Survivor trilogy’ of Tomb Raider games and show how Lara Croft became the self-assured and iconic hero she was in the opening of the first Tomb Raider game, which just turned 25 years old.
COMICS
cgmagonline.com

Tomb Raider Celebrates 25 Years for the Historical Heroine

The action-adventure video game star, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, has traversed leaps and bounds to reach this anniversary. Happy birthday, Tomb Raider and Lara Croft! The famous archaeologist swings into action today to commemorate their 25 years of gaming success and being a staple protagonist worldwide. October 25, 1996, marked the launch of the Eidos Interactive video game in its first iteration. Lara Croft is one of the most popular protagonists and she made a name for herself in the Guinness World Records!
VIDEO GAMES
whats-on-netflix.com

‘Super Crooks’ Netflix Anime Series: Everything We Know So Far

Super Crooks, the highly anticipated anime series from the Millarworld comics is coming to Netflix in November 2021! We also get our first look at the upcoming anime, animated by the renowned studio, Bones. Here’s everything we know so far about the Super Crooks anime series. First released in 2012,...
COMICS
#Anime Series#Tomb Raider#Square Enix#Crystal Dynamics#Dj2 Entertainment
AOL Moviefone

‘Maya and the Three’ Stars Zoe Saldaña, Stephanie Beatriz, Gabriel Iglesias, & Allen Maldonado Talk About Their New Animated Series On Netflix

The cast members join writer/director Jorge R. Gutiérrez and animator/designer Sandra Equihua to discuss the epic adventure series. ‘Maya and the Three’ is a new animated series on Netflix that tells the story of a warrior princess named Maya (Zoe Saldaña) who goes on an epic quest to save humanity. Saldaña, her co-stars Stephanie Beatriz, Gabriel Iglesias, & Allen Maldonado, writer/director Jorge R. Gutiérrez and animator/designer Sandra Equihua spoke to Moviefone about their new series.
TV SERIES
Variety

Juno Temple Says New Series ‘The Offer’ Will Reveal the ‘Scary S—’ Behind the Scenes of ‘The Godfather’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Juno Temple didn’t have to travel far to attend Neiman Marcus’ recent holiday campaign launch on the Paramount lot — she’s been there shooting “The Offer,” Paramount Plus’ limited series about the making of “The Godfather.” “I literally had a freakout that was very vocal,” the Emmy-nominated “Ted Lasso” star recalls of her first time driving through the Paramount gates on Melrose Avenue. “This is one of the most glamorous and historic studios. And then I’m walking onto sets that are re-creating ‘The Godfather’ sets. I was like, ‘What is happening?’” While we may...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer And Additional Voice Cast For Netflix Heist Anime SUPER CROOKS

Netflix has revealed this main trailer and the additional voice cast for upcoming super heist anime SUPER CROOKS. Super-powered heist anime based on Mark Millar’s comic of the same name debuts worldwide Thursday November 25th. Luck’s never been on their side, but this crew of small-time crooks with super powers...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Interview: Clark Duke Talks Netflix INSIDE JOB Animated Series

In the anticipation of Netflix new adult animated comedy series INSIDE JOB premiering October 22nd only on Netflix, I recently had the opportunity to interview Clark Duke ("Hot Tub Time Machine") who on this show voices the lovable D.C. yes-dude genuinely caring guy, Brett Hand, who just wants everyone to like him. He was recruited by the Deep State because his Greek years trained him to fit the psychological profile of the ultimate sheep. That, and his face is so generically handsome it breaks all facial recognition software.
TV SERIES
cinelinx.com

New Cast and Details on the Tomb Raider Anime Revealed

As part of their Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Celebration today brings announcements on a pair of new voicecast members, including a familiar one. On top of some gaming related announcements, we also got info on upcoming Tomb Raider anime series that was announced earlier this year. Netflix’s recent Tudum event revealed that Hayley Atwell would be voicing the iconic heroine, but today brings a pair of new casting announcements.
COMICS
ComicBook

Tomb Raider RPG Announced

Square Enix is developing a tabletop RPG set in the world of Tomb Raider. As part of the franchise's 25th anniversary celebration, Square Enix is releasing Lara Croft's Tomb Raiders, a new tabletop RPG game that sees players assume the role of Lara Croft's subordinates. The game was designed by Senior Technical Designer Matthew Gaston, who has been working on the project since 2007 and playtesting it within Square Enix since 2009. Gameplay will focus on exploration and action, with a focus on knowledge, language, and investigative skills in addition to action-based abilities. Kameliya Minkova and Johann BLAIS will illustrate the RPG, with Brenoch Adams providing cover art for the core rulebook.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Tomb Raider' Anime Wants to Bridge Timelines Between Original Games and Reboots

When Tomb Raider returned to the gaming world in 2013 with a reboot of the series by Crystal Dynamics, there were clear differences between the Lara Croft that we knew from the original titles and the new ones. The Survivor Trilogy, which along with the 2013 game includes Rise of the Tomb Raider and Eidos Montréal's Shadow of the Tomb Raider took a much more gritty and grounded approach with a much bigger focus on Lara's battle for survival. The original games were much more action-focused, giving players the chance to play as a badass, seasoned, and no-nonsense treasure hunter. While these two versions of the character and games seem very different, it has been announced that the upcoming Netflix anime series based on the Square Enix franchise will be attempting to bridge the gap between these two timelines.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

The Funniest Animated Series On Netflix Might Not Even Be On Netflix

Netflix’s Inside Job is on an inside track to being one of the best animated series of 2021, and the streamer has shown a year of pure dominance for adult animation whether it be for comedy, drama, international, and anything in between. But, it might be another Netflix animated series just might be the streamer’s funniest, only it’s not on the actual streaming service, but rather the network’s Youtube channel.
TV SERIES
techraptor.net

Work With Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider RPG

Tomb Raider fans have plenty of reason to be excited recently. Square Enix have made several announcements celebrating the series' 25th anniversary with sales, an update on that Netflix anime, and even some long-awaited ports of certain titles to the Nintendo Switch. But tucked away in those announcements is something tabletop RPG players will enjoy: an officially licensed Tomb Raider tabletop RPG.
VIDEO GAMES

