Allen Maldonado & Earl Baylon Join Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Anime Series

When Tomb Raider returned to the gaming world in 2013 with a reboot of the series by Crystal Dynamics, there were clear differences between the Lara Croft that we knew from the original titles and the new ones. The Survivor Trilogy, which along with the 2013 game includes Rise of the Tomb Raider and Eidos Montréal's Shadow of the Tomb Raider took a much more gritty and grounded approach with a much bigger focus on Lara's battle for survival. The original games were much more action-focused, giving players the chance to play as a badass, seasoned, and no-nonsense treasure hunter. While these two versions of the character and games seem very different, it has been announced that the upcoming Netflix anime series based on the Square Enix franchise will be attempting to bridge the gap between these two timelines.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO