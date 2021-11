Trailing by two touchdowns early in the third quarter, the Washington Football Team offense appeared to have some momentum. On the tenth play of an impressive Washington drive, quarterback Taylor Heinicke scampered for three yards, dove across the goal line and into the end zone for what appeared to be a touchdown. Yet, since all scoring plays are reviewed, the referee crew took an extended look at the play determined that Washington's quarterback gave himself up prior to crossing the plane of the end zone, thus ruling him down at the half-yard line.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO