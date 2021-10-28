Medical Devices Market to See Booming Growth 2021-2028 | Medtronic Plc,Johnson & Johnson,General Electric Co.,Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA,Philips Healthcare

The implantable medical devices are used for replacing biological structure or to provide support to a damaged body part or sometimes to improve the function of a body part. They can be implanted inside the body or on the surface through surgical procedures. Implantation of medical devices improve quality of patient’s life. There are various types of implantable medical devices such as orthopaedics, pacemakers, cardiovascular stents, defibrillators and drug delivery systems or neural prosthetics. To make these devices biocompatible, they are made from biomedical materials like silicon, titanium, and other biomedical materials depending on the required compatibility. These implantable medical devices can be removable. According to the need of the patient, it can be implanted permanently or it can be removed over time when it’s no longer needed.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO