TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler announced Tuesday the university now offers secure mobile ID cards for the campus community. UT Tyler is the first UT System institution to move forward and provide a digital campus ID option for students, faculty and staff. With mobile IDs, the campus community can complete any action that would have previously required a physical ID card with just their iPhone, Apple Watch or Android phone.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO