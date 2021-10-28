CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medical Non-woven Disposables Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Mölnlycke Health Care

By Coherent Market Insights
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitals workers are exposed to infections and transmitting diseases such as hospital acquired infections (HSIs) and surgical site infection (SSIs). In order to prevent contamination healthcare workers are provided with gloves, masks, gowns, shoe covers and caps that are made from fabric foaming technology such as knitted, woven and non-woven. Due...

