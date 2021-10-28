CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dental Prosthetics Market to Surpass $ 8.6 Billion, Globally by 2027 at a CAGR 7.8% | Polident D.O.O., Amt Medical SRL, Ivoclar Vivadent AG

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDental Prosthetics Market, by Product Type (Fixed Dental Prosthetic (Crown, Bridges, Inlays and Onlays, and Composites), and Removable Dental Prosthetic (Dentures, Partial Dentures, Dental Implants, and Veneers), By Material Type (Ceramics, Cement, and Composites (Noble Metals and Base Metals)), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and by...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Digital microscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2028 by the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine

Global Digital Microscopes Market Overview – — Adigital microscope is a miniaturized version of an original optical microscope that makes use of digital optics to produce an image on a digital display screen, sometimes via software running on an optical computer chip. The most typical examples include microscope slides, which may be used for teaching or research purposes. Microscope images are displayed in the form of graphs, as 3-D movies, in color or black-and-white (sepia, grayscale, etc.) or in a full spectrum format (red, green, blue, mauve, iptan, sangean, or other colors} with adjustable color temperatures and response. Microscope images can also be viewed through eyeglasses with filters, or by using a combination of regular glasses and a color camera. The global digital microscopes market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global digital microscopes market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Sepsis Diagnostics Market has Increased Significantly By Increasing incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections | Biomerieux, T2 Biosystems, Luminex, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher, Mitsubishi Chemical, Abbott, Roche, Bruker, Danaher

Stratagem Market Insights newly published research on Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Opportunities 2021. The study covers an in-depth overview, description of the Product and Services, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2028. The report provides comprehensive research into the geographical landscape, industry size along revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Liquid Handling Systems Market size worth $ 5.01 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Liquid Handling Systems Market is experiencing tremendous growth owing to the increasing innovations in the technologies and demand for highly precise data. JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Liquid Handling Systems Market" By Type (Electronic, Automated and Manual), By Product (Pipettes, Electronic, Manual and Semi-automated), By Application (HTS, Genomics, Drug Discovery and ADME Screening) and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Liquid Handling Systems Market size was valued at USD 3.13 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.01 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Cagr#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Amt Medical Srl#Ivoclar Vivadent Ag#Inlays#Partial Dentures#Dental Implants#Material Type Lrb#Composites Lrb#Dental Laboratories#Opportunity Analysis#Dentsply Sirona Inc#Sterngold Dental#Aaid
Medagadget.com

In-Situ Hybridization Market Size to Reach USD 1,556.6 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders and increasing government investments in cancer research are some of the key factors expected to drive the market revenue. According to Emergen Research, the global in-situ hybridization market size was USD 905.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,556.6 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030.”. Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-needle-free-injectors-market/1189. According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global needle-free injectors market is expected to grow with...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Contact Lenses Market Size to Reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising prevalence of vision-related conditions and disorders and increasing preference for contact lenses are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global contact lenses market size was USD 7.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.91 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030”. Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-digital-chemical-industry-market-/1190. According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global digital chemical industry market is valued at...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Medagadget.com

Cell Therapy Market Size To Reach USD 9.24 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 5.6% | Reports And Data

Cell therapy is one of the most promising and speedily advancing techniques that aid in repairing damaged or destroyed tissue. It is a cell transplantation therapy in which human cells are injected or grafted into the patient’s body to repair or replace damaged or diseased cells and tissues. Continuous research and innovations in cell therapy has led to the use of different types of cells such as hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, pancreatic islet cells, lymphocytes for treating various chronic diseases, cancers, autoimmune diseases, urinary problems, and neurological disorders. Factors such as increasing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification approvals for cell therapy manufacturing, increasing investments for developing enhanced cell therapies, rising awareness about stem cell therapies, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding healthcare budget are boosting market growth. In addition, various market players are focusing on developing enhanced therapies for cardiovascular diseases, and cancer is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Biosurgery Market Size To Reach USD 17.60 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures To Treat Neurological & Gynecological Disorders And Increasing Geriatric Population – RND

Increasing number of reconstructive and orthopedic surgical procedures is also driving demand for biosurgery products. Biosurgery products are utilized during different surgical procedures to help minimize blood loss. These products include chemical and biological products that are used to stop bleeding among others during surgeries. Surging incidence of chronic disorders...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Size to Reach USD 31.93 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 6.6% | Reports And Data

New York, November 01, 2021 –The global antiseptics & disinfectants market size is expected to reach USD 31.93 Billion in 2028 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 6.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of disinfectants in reprocessing and disinfection of medical device and equipment, growing need to reduce rate of nosocomial infections, and extensive research and development of new antiseptics and disinfectants with low toxicity are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, routine use of antiseptics and disinfectants in infection control strategies to prevent hospital-acquired infections and ensure safety of healthcare providers and patients is another key factor expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

2D Chromatography Market Size to Reach USD 61.8 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research & development activities and growing utilization of 2D chromatography techniques in food testing and environmental analysis are key factors driving market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global 2D chromatography market size was USD 34.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size to Reach USD 4.33 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising trend of outsourcing laboratory testing services, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and technological advancements in testing of biosimilars and biologics are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global bioanalytical testing services market size was USD 1.80 Billion in 2020 and is expected...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Global DNA Repair Drugs Market with CAGR of 18.75% with Industry Insights, Top Key Players statistics like Share, Size and Growth (volume and Value) with Forecast to 2027

The global DNA Repair Drugs market was valued at 503.77 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.75% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. DNA damage leads to the incorporation of defects and aberrations in the genome that often result in functional mutations. When these mutations occur in genes coding for vital proteins and/or enzymes, it leads to the development of genetic diseases. However, our biological system is equipped with a robust repair mechanism capable of correcting damaged DNA sequences. PARP inhibitors and other similar therapeutics are designed to augment the body`s innate DNA repair mechanism and aid in the treatment of diseases associated with genetic aberrations.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 6.91% Body Composition Analyzer Market will Show Promising Growth from 2021 to Forecast period till 2027 | Kern & Sohn, MyBodyTest, Medigate, Beurer, Seca, Omron, Withings, eBIODY Body Analysis, Wunder

The global Body Composition Analyzer market was valued at 844.14 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The body composition analyzer is probably the most innovative and non-invasive of all its technologies, scientifically proven to be highly accurate, dependable and give highly consistent results. This is a very useful tool for accessing optimum physical health as our health of our body is highly dependent on proper body composition. Although, one must consider that body composition cannot be accurately measured without the help of laboratory tests but it can definitely be measured with this amazing instrument. With this instrument one can measure weight, BMI or percentage of body fat.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Continuous glucose monitor market – Owing to the rising geriatric population will drive the significant growth

A continuous glucose monitor is basically a medically approved device used for continuously monitoring high blood sugar levels in a person with diabetes, i.e. people with type I, diabetic, or other classifications of diabetes. The continuous glucose monitor has a sensor attached to the finger which allows the person with diabetes to take insulin shots just like they would if they had their blood sugar measured at a pharmacy. Some continuous glucose monitors have an alarm feature that alerts the person with diabetes if their blood sugar level falls below a certain level. The global continuous glucose monitoring market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Compression Therapy Market is expected to witness significant growth owing to high awareness regarding the early diagnosis of arthritis and sports-related injury

SMI released new research on Global Compression Therapy covering the micro-level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The study provides point-by-point In-Depth comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market size for the global Compression Therapy Market, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Compression Therapy Market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy