After each slate of games, Pepsi nominates six players around the NFL for its Rookie of the Week Award. In Week 7, Azeez Ojulari stands out as the lone defender in the group. The second-round draft choice had the best game of his young career against the Panthers, registering 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and eight total pressures. Ojulari was also nominated in Week 3 after becoming the first player in franchise history to record a sack in each of his first three games.

