Public Safety

Man in His 70s Grabs Butt of a Male Rider on E Train in Long Island City: NYPD

Queens Post
Queens Post
 6 days ago
Suspect (NYPD)

Police are looking for a senior who got handsy with a stranger onboard a subway train in Long Island City Tuesday.

The suspect, believed to be in his 70s, allegedly grabbed the butt of a 49-year-old man on board a northbound E train near the Court Square-23rd Station at around 4:45 p.m..

The septuagenarian allegedly grabbed the victim’s butt while walking past him on the train.

The senior then stayed on the train before exiting at the Roosevelt Avenue – Jackson Height station. The victim snapped a photo of the alleged creep with his phone.

Police described the suspect as a partially bald man in his 70s with a light complexion, weighing 200 pounds and standing about 5 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a black Fila polo shirt, black slacks, black dress shoes, black-framed eyeglasses, a black surgical mask and carrying a black jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

IN THIS ARTICLE
